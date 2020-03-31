4 Apps To Help You Sleep If You're Struggling To Nod Off During The Coronavirus Pandemic

What are the best apps to help you sleep? Picture: PA

Here’s 4 of the best apps to help you get to sleep.

If you’ve found yourself struggling to sleep over the past few weeks due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, you only have to glance on social media to realise you’re not alone.

Many people have been posting about how they’re struggling to nod off at reasonable hours or how it’s not getting to sleep that’s the problem, but staying that way through the night.

Here’s 4 of the best apps which may be able to help you…

Calm

Calm has lots of different features including music designed to help aid sleep.

They also add new ‘sleep stories’ weekly, our favourite one being voiced by actor Matthew Mconaughey.

You can download the app for free however, if you want to access the full library or content you will need to subscribe and pay an annual fee.

Pzizz

Pzizz focuses on mindfulness and meditation and offers various techniques such as music and nature sounds.

You can also choose if you want your meditation to be narrated by a male or female voice, whatever makes you feel more at ease!

Headspace

Headspace offer ‘sleep-based guided meditation’ which features different techniques to ‘help relax the body and mind and let go go the day’. They are currently offering free trials!

Sleepio

Sleepio is a six week sleep improvement program designed by sleep expert Prof Colin Espie.

It uses Cognitive and Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques and is clinically proven to help you get to sleep faster.

