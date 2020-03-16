Coronavirus: 5 Ways To Protect Your Mental Health During The Pandemic

Ways to look after your mental health during the COVID-19 stress. Picture: Colombia Records/Netflix

We’ve rounded up some ways to distract yourself during the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic can affect our mental health so it’s important to keep yourself busy and do what is best to focus on feeling calm.

From Netflix suggestions to what music to listen to, we’ve come up with some ways that can help you to keep relaxed during COVID-19.

Here are some suggestions…

Listen to music, in particular, One Direction’s solo albums

We all know that the One Direction boys make everything better and what’s more relaxing than hearing their individual voices during stressful times?

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik all have some certified bangers to distract us from any worries we might have!

Download the Calm app

Download the Calm app for meditation and stress relief. Picture: Calm

The Calm app helps users to sleep better and reduce stress and anxiety, which is perfect during this period.

It gives you guided meditation, soothing music and breathing techniques to help you relax.

Binge-watch Netflix shows like Love Is Blind

Everyone has been getting hooked on Love Is Blind, lately, and it’s the perfect escapism for if you’re working from home during the outbreak.

The addictive series sees singletons blind dating and being put in isolated pods until they decide they’ve found a connection with someone, and then propose.

Keep communicating with your friends

In the age of social media, it’s super easy to keep the communication going with your loved ones, no matter where they are.

During the pandemic, it’s a good idea to check up on your close friends by doing anything from video calling them to sending over a meme to cheer them up!

Bake!

Cakes make everything better so baking is a sure way to make you and your loved ones feel a little less stressed!

While you’re at it, stream some tunes and decorate your cakes to your heart’s content.

We’ve even come up with some One Direction baking ideas to keep you inspired.

