Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Cosy Up For Don’t Worry Darling Team Photo

16 February 2021, 10:27

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde cosied up for a Don't Worry Darling team photo
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde cosied up for a Don't Worry Darling team photo. Picture: Getty / Asif Ali/Instagram

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are believed to be Hollywood’s newest couple.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

After wrapping on filming for Don’t Worry, Darling, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde posed for a group photo with their cast mates to celebrate the end of shooting.

Cast member Asif Ali posted the picture on Instagram, along with a number of behind-the-scenes moments from the last few months working in Palm Springs.

Don't Worry Darling Wraps As Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Give Gifts To The Crew

It’s said that couples who dress together stay together and it looks like Harry and Olivia did just that before heading to work the day the snap was taken, as they were wrapped up in matching white hoodies.

Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in Don't Worry, Darling
Olivia Wilde is directing and starring in Don't Worry, Darling. Picture: Getty

The couple beamed for the picture with their arms around each other and castmates including Florence Pugh and Nick Kroll grinned around them.

The group removed their face masks for the picture, with Harry looking as cool as ever in checked beige trousers and a baseball jacket.

Asif captioned the picture: “GIGANTIC congratulations to EVERYONE involved in making this beautiful film during these very trying times.

“I’m so happy I got to learn, play, and build with these shiny gems. I wish I took more pics but I didn’t want to get fired lol. DONT WORRY DARLING is coming!”

Shortly after finalising the movie, Olivia took to social media to praise rumoured boyfriend Harry for his “humility and grace” throughout filming.

In a lengthy Instagram post alongside a black and white picture of Harry atop a vintage car, Olivia wrote: “No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our ‘Jack’ [sic].

“Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity.”

She went on to say he “blew us away” with his “talent and warmth” before her post was quickly flooded with comments from fellow set members – and fans – equally in awe of Haz.

