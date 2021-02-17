Harry Styles's 'Don't Worry Darling' Stunt Double Praises Incredible Team

17 February 2021, 10:47

Harry Styles's 'Don't Worry Darling' stunt double revealed
Harry Styles's 'Don't Worry Darling' stunt double revealed. Picture: PA/ Instagram @quinn_mcpherson

Harry Styles's stunt double not only looks so much like him but is the latest crew member from Don't Worry, Darling to praise the star as an amazing person to work with!

Harry Styles's Don't Worry, Darling stunt double has praised the entire team calling them amazing people to work with and we can't get over just how much he looks like the former One Direction singer!

Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Cosy Up For Don’t Worry Darling Team Photo

The professional stunt artist, Quinn Mcpherson, is, unsurprisingly, Harry's build and definitely resembles him- with the same trademark floppy hair the 'Golden' is known for!

Now we know a stunt double was involved we really want to know more about the plot!

He posted to his Instagram, "An incredible memory, surrounded by the most amazing people, all the love DWD."

It seems like everyone who worked on the set of Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller had an amazing time as the cast and crew alike have posted emotional messages about their time on set, calling it unforgettable.

Olivia, who directs and stars in the flick, has praised both Florence Pugh and her rumoured beau, Harry, for their incredible talent and hard work.

She wrote about Harry: "Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films."

"The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories."

"No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack”."

"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity."

"He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

It seems like we've been talking about DWD being filmed and now it's finally wrapped, we can officially start the count down to getting Harry back on our screen, yaaaaas!

