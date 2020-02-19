Exclusive

WATCH: Lizzo Chats About Her Cute Interaction With Harry Styles At The BRIT Awards

19 February 2020, 11:00 | Updated: 19 February 2020, 11:41

The 'Juice' singer spoke about her backstage conversations with Harry Styles, following their recent collaboration.

Lizzo and Harry Styles' relationship soared after their love-fest at the BRIT Awards, this year. The pair cuddled up together on the tables; shared each other's booze, and...

Most importantly, she spoke to Capital Breakfast's Sonny Jay about their antics together at this year's ceremony.

Lizzo performed a medley at the 2020 BRIT Awards
Lizzo performed a medley at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Picture: PA Images

After performing 'Juice' together on stage, Lizzo was gifted with a framed photo of the 'Adore You' singer, to which she said "You know that Harry Styles loves me.

"Me and Harry Styles - we're good," continued the BRIT Award nominee. "He said 'great show'. I said 'great show'. It's very boring. We're like an old-married couple," she joked.

Both Lizzo and Harry Styles were amongst the list of prolific stars to perform at the 2020 BRIT Awards, with Lizzo serenading the crowd with a medley, including 'Cuz I Love You', and Harry sang 'Falling' live in a white lace number.

Whilst they were both nominated for BRIT Awards at this year's ceremony - with Harry nominated twice, for British Album ('Fine Line') and British Male Solo Artist, and Lizzo was nominated for International Female Solo Artist - neither won.

