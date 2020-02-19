Exclusive

WATCH: Lizzo Chats About Her Cute Interaction With Harry Styles At The BRIT Awards

The 'Juice' singer spoke about her backstage conversations with Harry Styles, following their recent collaboration.

Lizzo and Harry Styles' relationship soared after their love-fest at the BRIT Awards, this year. The pair cuddled up together on the tables; shared each other's booze, and...

Most importantly, she spoke to Capital Breakfast's Sonny Jay about their antics together at this year's ceremony.

Lizzo performed a medley at the 2020 BRIT Awards. Picture: PA Images

After performing 'Juice' together on stage, Lizzo was gifted with a framed photo of the 'Adore You' singer, to which she said "You know that Harry Styles loves me.

"Me and Harry Styles - we're good," continued the BRIT Award nominee. "He said 'great show'. I said 'great show'. It's very boring. We're like an old-married couple," she joked.

Both Lizzo and Harry Styles were amongst the list of prolific stars to perform at the 2020 BRIT Awards, with Lizzo serenading the crowd with a medley, including 'Cuz I Love You', and Harry sang 'Falling' live in a white lace number.

Whilst they were both nominated for BRIT Awards at this year's ceremony - with Harry nominated twice, for British Album ('Fine Line') and British Male Solo Artist, and Lizzo was nominated for International Female Solo Artist - neither won.