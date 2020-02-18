WATCH: Lizzo Teases A Possible Collaboration With Harry Styles

18 February 2020, 08:33

After the pair sang 'Juice' together on stage, Lizzo opened up to the possibility of working on a song with Harry Styles.

Lizzo and Harry Styles have become the dream pair, after she brought him out on stage as a surprise guest to perform 'Juice' with her.

On her way to this year's BRIT Awards, the 'Good as Hell' sensation caught up with Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp to speak about her upcoming performance.

> 10 Reasons Why Lizzo Is the Queen of Everything

Lizzo is set to perform alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo is set to perform alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi. Picture: Getty

She also spoke about her friendship with the 'Adore You' pop star, and said that she would be keen on collaborating with him on a song.

Chatting about how their friendship formed, she said "We gotta [perform 'Juice' together]," after she found out he was a fan.

After, Vick suggested that they should jump on a track together, to which Lizzo told Sonny Jay - who will be chatting to the stars on the BRITs' red carpet - to ask Harry whether he'd be game for a collaboration.

> Jonas Brothers Played Lizzo Before A Show & The Crowd Went Absolutely Wild

In the past, Lizzo has had several big collaborations, including Missy Elliott, on 'Tempo', and her collaboration with Gucci Mane; 'Exactly How I Feel', both of which feature on her GRAMMY Award-winning album, 'Cuz I Love You'.

She was also seen in the studio recording with Justin Timberlake, after he uploaded a short clip to his 64.8 million Twitter followers, calling the session "flames".

Speaking to ET, Lizzo was also very proud of the collaboration, saying "Collaborations, for me, is about the energy and the relationship. I mean, it is Justin Timberlake, so I am not trying to be like, 'Ahh, I didn't have a good vibe with Justin Timberlake.'".

This year, not only is Lizzo set to perform on the BRIT Award stage, but she is also nominated for Best International Female Artist, against the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Lana Del Rey.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Lizzo News And Gossip

