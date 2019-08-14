The Jonas Brothers Played Lizzo Before A Show & The Crowd Went Absolutely Wild

14 August 2019, 16:58

Lizzo gets Jonas Brothers show pumped without even being there
Lizzo gets Jonas Brothers show pumped without even being there. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @krystinajonas

Lizzo got an entire arena of Jonas Brothers fans popping, and she wasn't even there... now that's how you know you've got fans!

The Jonas Brothers dropped a Lizzo song in the arena before they started their show in Atlanta and literally had thousands of people bopping to 'Truth Hurts' and the singer couldn't believe the reaction to her music, but we and everyone else knows she's the queen!

Taylor Swift New Album: Release Date And Tracklist Of Singer's Seventh Album 'Lover'

A fan captured the moment fans went wild for Lizzo's hit, and the video even reached the singer who completely freaked out seeing so many people dancing to her bop, writing:

"GOT A SOLD OUT ARENA SINGING AND IM NOT EVEN THERE... I LOVE U ATLANTA... s/o @jonasbrothers."

She's been cracking everyone up this week by saying she wants to find her very own Hemsworth to date- but made it clear she wasn't talking about Miley's now ex man, Liam, more like a tall, rugged Australian movie star, which is a rare breed, we'll admit.

The 31-year-old has also been announced as a performer at the 2019 VMAs, which we already know is going to be absolutely lit, despite the fact she's admitted she's nervous for performance.

If it's anything like her BET award performance that had Rihanna on her feet, or literally any of her shows ever, she's going to absolutely kill it, and be a highlight of the night (along with Shawn and Camila, that is).

  1. 1
    Senorita artwork
    Senorita
    Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello
    itunes
  2. 2
    Taste (Make It Shake)
    Aitch
    itunes
  3. 3
    Higher Love artwork
    Higher Love
    Whitney Houston, Kygo
    itunes
  4. 4
    How Do You Sleep? artwork
    How Do You Sleep?
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  5. 5
    Beautiful People artwork
    Beautiful People
    Ed Sheeran feat. Khalid
    itunes
  6. 6
    Castles artwork
    Castles
    Freya Ridings
    itunes
  7. 7
    3 Nights artwork
    3 Nights
    Dominic Fike
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  9. 9
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Ariana Grande & Social House
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sorry artwork
    Sorry
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  11. 11
    Old Town Road
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  12. 12
    Take Me Back to London (feat. Stormzy)
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  13. 13
    Harder
    Jax Jones & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  14. 14
    I Don't Care
    Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  15. 15
    Someone You Loved artwork
    Someone You Loved
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  16. 16
    So High (feat. Fredo)
    MIST
    itunes
  17. 17
    Antisocial
    Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  18. 18
    Lonely
    Lauv feat. Anne-Marie
    itunes
  19. 19
    Goodbyes (feat. Young Thug)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  20. 20
    Ladbroke Grove artwork
    Ladbroke Grove
    AJ Tracey
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hate Me
    Juice WRLD, Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  22. 22
    Wish You Well artwork
    Wish You Well
    Sigala x Becky Hill
    itunes
  23. 23
    Crown artwork
    Crown
    Stormzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Small Talk
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mad Love artwork
    Mad Love
    Mabel
    itunes
  26. 26
    Ritual
    Tiesto, Rita Ora, Jonas Blue
    itunes
  27. 27
    Giant artwork
    Giant
    Calvin Harris feat. Rag N Bone Man
  28. 28
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch) artwork
    Strike a Pose (feat. Aitch)
    Young T & Bugsey
    itunes
  29. 29
    Cross Me
    Ed Sheeran & Chance The Rapper
    itunes
  30. 30
    Never Really Over
    Katy Perry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Just You And I artwork
    Just You And I
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  32. 32
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  33. 33
    You Need To Calm Down
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  34. 34
    SOS (feat. Aloe Blacc)
    Avicii
    itunes
  35. 35
    Vossi Bop
    Stormzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dilemma
    Sigma
    itunes
  37. 37
    Bounce Back
    Little Mix
    itunes
  38. 38
    Love Too Much
    Keane
    itunes
  39. 39
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  40. 40
    Find U Again artwork
    Find U Again
    Mark Ronson feat. Camila Cabello
    itunes
