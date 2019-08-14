The Jonas Brothers Played Lizzo Before A Show & The Crowd Went Absolutely Wild

Lizzo gets Jonas Brothers show pumped without even being there. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter @krystinajonas

Lizzo got an entire arena of Jonas Brothers fans popping, and she wasn't even there... now that's how you know you've got fans!

The Jonas Brothers dropped a Lizzo song in the arena before they started their show in Atlanta and literally had thousands of people bopping to 'Truth Hurts' and the singer couldn't believe the reaction to her music, but we and everyone else knows she's the queen!

Taylor Swift New Album: Release Date And Tracklist Of Singer's Seventh Album 'Lover'

A fan captured the moment fans went wild for Lizzo's hit, and the video even reached the singer who completely freaked out seeing so many people dancing to her bop, writing:

"GOT A SOLD OUT ARENA SINGING AND IM NOT EVEN THERE... I LOVE U ATLANTA... s/o @jonasbrothers."

She's been cracking everyone up this week by saying she wants to find her very own Hemsworth to date- but made it clear she wasn't talking about Miley's now ex man, Liam, more like a tall, rugged Australian movie star, which is a rare breed, we'll admit.

The 31-year-old has also been announced as a performer at the 2019 VMAs, which we already know is going to be absolutely lit, despite the fact she's admitted she's nervous for performance.

If it's anything like her BET award performance that had Rihanna on her feet, or literally any of her shows ever, she's going to absolutely kill it, and be a highlight of the night (along with Shawn and Camila, that is).

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Jonas Brothers News