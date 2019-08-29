10 Reasons Why Lizzo Is the Queen of Everything

10 Reasons Lizzo Is the Queen of Everything

1. Her body positive speeches are here to save our confidence, one ‘Yasss Queen’ at a time

She told the VMA crowd: “It’s so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back, am I right? So I want to take this opportunity right now to just feel good as hell because you deserve to feel good as hell!”

2. She can play the flute AND twerk at the same time…

Videos have surfaced – even as old as ten years old – of Lizzo playing the flute like a queen. She covered songs like ‘Empire State of Mind’ by Alicia Keyes ft. Jay Z and ‘Independent Women’ by Destiny’s Child.

3. She performed her 2019 VMA performance in front of a huge balloon butt and it was definitely good as hell…

She definitely took the stage for the peachiest night’s performance!

4. She has respect from some of the biggest stars in the world. Queen Latifah watched her 2019 VMA performance like a proud mum...

A queen applauding a queen.

5. Her body confidence lyrics are empowering people everywhere…

In the song, ‘Good As Hell’ she says:“Woo girl, need to kick off your shoes / Got to take a deep breath, time to focus on you."

6. She got an entire sold out Jonas Brother’s arena show singing along to her song, ‘Truth Hurts’, and she wasn’t even there...

She tweeted: "GOT A SOLD OUT ARENA SINGING AND IM NOT EVEN THERE... I LOVE U ATLANTA... s/o @jonasbrothers."

7. Shes pretty much BFFs with Barack Obama…

Only Lizzo could tweet about Barack Obama and have him return the favour an hour later! - She tweeted: “I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DON’T MAKE THE RULES!!!”

8. She once ended a performance with a wig toss…

The way every performance should end!

9. She can sing through any weather…

When a fan said she was trying not to cry after meeting her idol (Lizzo – obviously!) Lizzo belted out her vocals sharing her love with the fan.

10. Who else would show up to the MTV Movie and TV Awards in a green dress to blend in with the green screen?!

An iconic moment and an even more iconic Instagram caption: “Me, after drinking 8 glasses of water and eating kale.”