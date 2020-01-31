WATCH: Harry Styles And Lizzo Perform 'Juice' Together On Stage

Lizzo welcomed the 'Adore You' singer to join her on stage during her show in Miami, Florida, where the two performed her chart-topping hit.

While Lizzo may no longer be on Twitter, that doesn't mean her fans aren't still on there, supporting her and her live performances.

One of her followers caught the moment the 'Good as Hell' welcomed Harry Styles to join her on stage to perform 'Juice' together.

Dominique posted several videos of the 'Watermelon Sugar' pop star on stage with Lizzo, during her performance in Miami, to her Instagram, @dnrphotos.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Lizzo performed several of her hits from her third album, 'Cuz I Love You', for SiriusXM, and was joined by Harry who was not billed on the line-up.

Donned in a knitted vest, Harry Styles popped up on stage to sing the lyrics "If I'm shinin', everybody gonna shine," from Lizzo's critically acclaimed 2019 hit, 'Juice'.

Lizzo performed 'Juice' with Harry Styles in Miami. Picture: Twitter

The pair then began dancing together on stage together, as Lizzo jokingly spanked Harry, as he scampered away, before later getting tickled by her.

When Harry's not surprising fans and joining GRAMMY Award winners on stage, he's busy filming music videos for his tracks, including 'Watermelon Sugar'.

Recently, fans spotted Harry on a beach, holding the iconic watermelon, whilst rocking a floral shirt and some short yellow shorts.

While there are very little details about the video, some saw Harry throwing the watermelon into the sea, as he frolicked with the extras on set.

