Lizzo Quits Twitter Following Abuse From Trolls

6 January 2020, 11:37

Lizzo has left Twitter after the abuse she's received online
Lizzo has left Twitter after the abuse she's received online. Picture: Getty

The 'Good As Hell' pop star announced she will be leaving Twitter, after the abuse she has received from trolls.

Lizzo has acquired over 1.4 million on Twitter, but has since vowed to leave them all temporarily, due to trolling.

Recently, the GRAMMY Award nominee - who had to clap back due to plagiarism allegations - has faced several cruel messages about her image, and has decided to leave social media.

On Monday, 6 January, Lizzo took to Twitter to write to her followers, saying "Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s*** no more.. too many trolls...

"I’ll be back when I feel like it," she ended, promising that she would eventually return to her 1.4 million followers.

Many responded to Lizzo's claim, apologising on behalf of the trolls, asking her to stay on the platform. "We've got your back QUEEN! Hope you come back to us soon," wrote one fan.

Previously, Lizzo broke down in tears after the backlash she received for twerking in a thong at a basketball game.

Whilst crying, she said in an Instagram video "Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I'm the happiest I've ever been, I'm surrounded by love."

Lizzo has always promoted body positivity and self-confidence, and has often taken to Twitter to defend herself against haters. Recently, one troll claimed Lizzo was famous due to "an obesity epidemic".

After seeing this, she responded "I'm popular because I write good songs and I'm talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you.

"Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here's the attention you ordered," she continued.

