Lizzo Claps Back At Plagiarism Accusations Over 'Truth Hurts' Lyrics

Lizzo wrote a message to those accusing her of stealing lyrics for 'Truth Hurts'. Picture: Getty (L); Instagram (R)

Lizzo penned a lengthy message to those accusing her of stealing lyrics for 'Truth Hurts', after giving songwriter Mina Lioness credit.

Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' has become a chart-topping sleeper hit, since it's release in September 2017.

However, since it reached the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100, producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen have claimed that Lizzo stole lyrics from an unreleased demo.

The 'Juice' sensation has since responded to these allegations, posting to her millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram, writing "Hey y'all... as I've shared before, in 2017, while working on a demo, I saw a meme that resonated with me, a meme that made me feel like 100% that b****.

"I sang that line in the demo, and I later used the line in 'Truth Hurts'," continued Lizzo. The unreleased demo, which was said to be co-written by Justin and Jeremiah, was called 'Healthy'.

During her statement, Lizzo claimed that the producers "did not help [her] write any part" of 'Truth Hurts'. "They had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it.

Lizzo has credited Mina Lioness with writing 'Truth Hurts'. Picture: Getty

"There was no one in the room when I wrote 'Truth Hurts', except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

Lizzo finished by thanking her fans, before giving credit to the meme that inspired the lyrics, and British singer, Mina Lioness.

Mina Lioness recently wrote to her 7,014 Twitter followers "I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard."