Lizzo Wants People To Stop Calling Her ‘Brave’ For Posing Nude

17 September 2019, 13:59 | Updated: 17 September 2019, 15:20

Lizzo has had enough of double standards.
Lizzo isn’t here for people calling her ‘brave’ for posing nude.

Lizzo wants people to stop calling her ‘brave’ just because she shows off her body.

The 'Truth Hurts' singer said there is a ‘double standard’ when people talk about plus-sized women in the industry.

10 Reasons Why Lizzo Is the Queen of Everything

She told Glamour: “When people look at my body and be like, 'Oh my God, she's so brave,' it's like, 'No, I'm not, I'm just fine. I'm just me. I'm just sexy.

“If you saw Anne Hathaway in a bikini on a billboard, you wouldn't call her brave.

“I just think there's a double standard when it comes to women."

She’s also made it clear that she doesn’t like it when people are ‘shocked’ at the fact that she sees herself as beautiful.

However, Lizzo hasn’t always felt this way. Earlier this year, she opened up in an interview with Stylist about how self-love has been a work in progress for her.

She said: “This is the thesis of self-love,”

“It ebbs and flows and there are levels to it. I don’t think that the culture or the commercialisation of self-love has [grasped that] it’s a constantly evolving thing.” 

She also admitted she’s ‘felt excluded’ her entire life.

She added: “So my movement is for everyone. It’s about inclusion. And if I am going to fight what I have been marginalised for, I am going to fight for all maginalised people.”

We have no choice but to Stan!

