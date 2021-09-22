Harry Styles Has Won Yet Another Award

Harry Styles got a moment at the Ivor Novello Awards. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Another track from Harry Styles' critically-acclaimed 'Fine Line' album has picked up an award!

Harry Styles has yet another accolade under his belt – are we surprised?

On Tuesday, the esteemed Ivor Novello Awards took place in London, a night dedicated to celebrating accomplished composers and songwriters.

The mega-star earned himself a coveted Ivor statue for a track from his sophomore record, 'Fine Line'.

Harry Styles' 'Adore You' picks up another award. Picture: Getty

'Adore You', picked up one of the biggest awards of the night, Most Performed Work by PRS for Music.

The accolade is the first the One Direction alumn has received from the Novello academy – and we're sure many more are in the pipeline!

Styles was not in attendance at the event that was held in the lavish Grosvenor House as in the States performing a string of shows.

Thank you for having us Detroit! Can’t wait to see you again soon. Love, H. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) September 22, 2021

'Adore You' was a big winner of the night. Picture: Harry Styles/YouTube

The 'Golden' singer began Love On Tour, kicking off the first leg of concerts in early September.

He was delivering another electric performance in Detroit on the night of the prestigious awards.

An eclectic mix of artists scored a win on Tuesday, the likes of Celeste and Jon Bon Jovi were also big winners of the night.

Harry Styles is currently touring in America. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

The Ivor Novello Awards began in 1995, honouring excellence in music and songwriting, the academy has championed the careers of musicians over the years from Dave to Stormzy to Ed Sheeran.

The ceremony is named after the acclaimed 20th-century Welsh composer and entertainer.

