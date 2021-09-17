Lizzo Is Ready To Star Alongside Chris Evans In A Film

Lizzo has the idea to feature in a film with Chris Evans. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Lizzo thinks she and Chris Evans should co-star in a feature film together!

Lizzo wants to try her hand at acting – and she wants to do so with Chris Evans!

We've all been keeping up to date with this celeb pair's budding friendship for months now, from fake pregnancies to NSFW dream dates...

But now, the songstress is putting feelers out there to get the duo cast in a film, of course, she posted a hilarious TikTok about it...

Lizzo would be down to co-star with Chris Evans. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

The whole thing started when the 33-year-old musician weighed in on the topic of the classic film, The Bodyguard, getting a modern-day remake!

The original flick, featuring Whitney Houston, was released in 1992 to rave reviews – now the 'Rumors' singer thinks that she and the Captain America star would be perfectly cast for the lead roles.

The dream casting took the TikTok platform by storm as Lizzo made her thoughts known! Watch her hilarious video below.

Chris Evans and Lizzo have been entertaining an online friendship. Picture: Getty

She captioned the video: "What y'all think?"

It didn't take long to fans to hop on board with the idea, with one TikTokker commenting: "At first I was like no and then I was like "OH YEAH!" let's go!! let's go!!! [sic]"

Another wrote: "Oh my god – you singing 'I Will Always Love You'!"

The Bodyguard saw Houston portray an A-list singer and actress who falls in love with her security guard – a role we bet Lizzo would smash!

It's only a matter of time until Chris Evan responds to Lizzo's video...

