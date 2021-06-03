Lizzo Tries Viral Watermelon And Mustard TikTok Trend & Her Reaction Is Everything

Lizzo is the queen of TikTok and her latest challenge has just proven why.

Lizzo is no stranger to getting online and taking part in a viral trend, and tbh, it’s why we love her so much!

The latest challenge she’s taken part in has left fans divided as the trend itself has given people mixed feelings.

The bizarre, yet extremely popular trend involves the person squirting some mustard on a slice of watermelon and there you have the weirdest snack we’ve ever heard of.

And yep - Lizzo herself has tried it!

Lizzo has taken on another TikTok challenge. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Taking to TikTok to test out whether or not the odd food pairing is “bussin’ or digustin’”, the 33-year-old ‘Juice’ songstress gave the most priceless reaction.

"Alright, I've been seeing this s*** on the internet,” she said, “Mustard, watermelon,” before going in for a bite.

After taking her first bite, Lizzo looked confused AF before going in for another piece of watermelon with freshly squeezed mustard on top.

She went on to say: "I don't understand…”, before continuing to tuck into the bizarre snack, and we honestly we're getting seriously mixed signals!

Lizzo is no stranger to TikTok trends. Picture: PA

Lizzo's reaction to the watermelon and mustard TikTok trend is everything. Picture: @lizzo/TikTok

Fans immediately joked that the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer seemed to be on the fence, with one commenting: “Your face say no, but your words say yes."

“I don't know if she kept trying it because she was confused by the taste or she was enjoying it,” added another.

A third penned: “Watermelon sugar why?”, and you know what, same.

