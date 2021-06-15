The Lizzo And Chris Evans Update We All Needed

By Capital FM

Lizzo fans are super invested in her Chris Evans crush.

Lizzo had us all obsessing over her updates about Chris Evans after she slid into his DMs in April and let the rest unfold.

Starting off by sharing the drunken message she sent to him on Instagram, the ‘Juice’ songstress ended up making our hearts so full after revealing the response from the Avengers actor.

It’s been a few months now and after a slight development in recent weeks, there seems to be some more movement on the situation, and this time it’s down to Lizzo’s fans.

Being the ultimate social media queen that she is, Lizzo shared a video of herself posing in a bikini as the sun was setting in the background and it was picturesque AF!

She went on to caption the video, writing: “Me 'acting natural' when my crush walks by,” alongside a smirking emoji, and we should’ve known what would follow.

Pretty much all of the comments (apart from the ones talking about how stunning Lizzo looked!) were about Chris, only proving how invested fans are in their messaging antics!

One person penned: “Wait...Chris walked by?”

“Lol when Chris evans says wyd [sic],” shared another.

Is the crush Chris Evans [side-eye emoji]. It’s giving me... EVERYTHING [heart emojis],” wrote a third fan.

Another commented: “@chrisevans where you at?!”, and at this point, we’re getting a sense of just how dedicated Lizzo’s fans are!

