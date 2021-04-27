Lizzo Reveals More Messages From Chris Evans After She Drunkenly Slid Into His DMs

Lizzo has just shared some updates about her private conversation with Chris Evans after she recently slid into his DMs.

Lizzo has given fans some much-needed updates about her conversation with Chris Evans after she recently revealed that she drunkenly slid into his DMs.

It was the story we were all super invested in when the ‘Good As Hell’ star was freaking out that the Avengers actor had replied to the message she sent him, after having a few drinks.

Well, it turns out there's been more of a conversation since their first, as the exchange appeared to continue, and now she’s spilled the tea.

In a TikTok video, the ‘Juice’ songstress had received a question from a fan, which read: “Lizzo how are things with Chris Evans going keep us updated bestie.”

Lizzo revealed more messages from her conversation with Chris Evans. Picture: Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo fans have been invested in her conversation with Chris Evans. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

In true Lizzo style, she came through with a challenge for fans to see what their “pause game” was like after she snuck in a screenshot of their continued conversation, which was gone in the blink of an eye.

You can always count on true fans to have a pretty solid pause game, though.

First, let’s refresh your memories - Lizzo initially sent a series of emojis to Chris, implying she was “shooting her shot” before he replied with: “No shame in a drunk DM…god knows I’ve done worse on this app.”

Continuing the conversation, Lizzo said: “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take (and even tho I unsent it like a dork) I’m glad u know I exist now [sic].”

Chris Evans admitted he was a fan of Lizzo. Picture: PA

Just as shocked as us that the ‘Truth Hurts’ star would think Chris didn’t know who she was, he responded with: “Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!! xxx,” and honestly, we’d be screaming!

There were a few more messages, however, Lizzo had parts of it covered up so unfortunately fans couldn’t get the full lowdown.

Some eagle-eyed fans saw something about “doing a shot” and “buying” something, but that’s where the detective skills came to an end, tbh.

All we know is that we’d be rooting for a Chrizzo love story!

