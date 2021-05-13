There’s Been A Lizzo And Chris Evans Development

13 May 2021, 10:42

Lizzo and Chris Evans bonded after she drunkenly messaged him
Lizzo and Chris Evans bonded after she drunkenly messaged him. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lizzo has proved that sliding into your crush’s DMs – in her case Chris Evans’ – can actually lead to something.

Lizzo had us all vicariously living through her TikToks when she revealed she drunkenly messaged Captain America, aka Chris Evans, and got a response.

A few weeks on after fans begun rooting for this beautiful friendship/romance/whatever it’s going to be and there’s finally been an update on Lizzo and Chris Evans’ budding bond.

Lizzo Shares Chris Evans' Response To Her Drunk DM & Her Reaction Is Priceless

Providing proof that there’s definitely a friendship or something bubbling away with the Hollywood actor, Lizzo tagged him on Instagram after she and her friend ran into a Captain America impersonator.

Lizzo is keeping fans in the loop on her budding friendship with Chris Evans
Lizzo is keeping fans in the loop on her budding friendship with Chris Evans. Picture: Getty

Lizzo and her pal Shelby twerked in front of ‘Captain America’ and in the video uploaded to Insta the ’Truth Hurts’ hitmaker captioned it: “Official @chrisevans update,” with the tongue, girls dancing, and flame emojis.

We have a whole lot of questions, but what we really want to know is if Chris has responded.

Fans were kept in the loop at the start of their friendship after Lizzo shared on Tiktok the message she drunkenly sent him.

Shortly after, he replied and it seems they had a brief flirty convo, but there may also be more chat going down IRL.

Lizzo hinted they were still in touch at the end of April when a fan asked how things were going between them and she had the most cryptic response.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Stars Advocate For Gay Rights Dua Lipa Elton John

UK To Finally Ban Conversion Therapy – 6 Artists That Champion The Change

Niall Horan and Anne-Marie have been teasing their collaboration.

Niall Horan & Anne-Marie Announce Release Date For 'Our Song' Collaboration

Niall Horan's new Harry Styles post proves he's always supportive AF.

Niall Horan's Harry Styles Post Proves He's The Ultimate Supportive Pop Star

Kourtney Kardashian tattooed boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Gave Travis Barker An ‘I Love You’ Tattoo - And Fans Are Here For It

Dua Lipa and Rita Ora's families have known each other since the 1960s.

A Photo Of Dua Lipa And Rita Ora’s Grandfathers Having A Drink Together In The 1960s Has Gone Viral
Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are each other's biggest fans

5 Times Olivia Rodrigo And Taylor Swift Were Each Other’s Biggest Fans

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project