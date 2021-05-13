There’s Been A Lizzo And Chris Evans Development

Lizzo and Chris Evans bonded after she drunkenly messaged him. Picture: Getty

Lizzo has proved that sliding into your crush’s DMs – in her case Chris Evans’ – can actually lead to something.

Lizzo had us all vicariously living through her TikToks when she revealed she drunkenly messaged Captain America, aka Chris Evans, and got a response.

A few weeks on after fans begun rooting for this beautiful friendship/romance/whatever it’s going to be and there’s finally been an update on Lizzo and Chris Evans’ budding bond.

Providing proof that there’s definitely a friendship or something bubbling away with the Hollywood actor, Lizzo tagged him on Instagram after she and her friend ran into a Captain America impersonator.

Lizzo is keeping fans in the loop on her budding friendship with Chris Evans. Picture: Getty

Lizzo and her pal Shelby twerked in front of ‘Captain America’ and in the video uploaded to Insta the ’Truth Hurts’ hitmaker captioned it: “Official @chrisevans update,” with the tongue, girls dancing, and flame emojis.

We have a whole lot of questions, but what we really want to know is if Chris has responded.

Fans were kept in the loop at the start of their friendship after Lizzo shared on Tiktok the message she drunkenly sent him.

Shortly after, he replied and it seems they had a brief flirty convo, but there may also be more chat going down IRL.

Lizzo hinted they were still in touch at the end of April when a fan asked how things were going between them and she had the most cryptic response.

