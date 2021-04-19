Lizzo Shares Chris Evans' Response To Her Drunk DM & Her Reaction Is Priceless

Lizzo slid into Chris Evans’ DMs when she was drunk and now the Avengers actor has replied!

By Capital FM

Lizzo has shared the hilarious exchange between her and Chris Evans after she drunkenly slid into the actor’s DMs.

It all started when the ‘Juice’ songstress shared a TikTok revealing the message she had sent to the Captain America star, showing a series of emojis she sent him implying she was “shooting her shot”.

In her initial TikTok, she warned fans: “Don’t drink and DM, kids…

“For legal porpoises this is a joke [sic].”

Lizzo shared with fans the message she sent to Chris Evans whilst drunk. Picture: @lizzo/TikTok

Chris Evans responded to Lizzo's DM. Picture: @lizzo/TikTok

In the video, Lizzo lip-synced to a sound by Tatayanna Mitchell, expressing her disappointment at the attempt of messaging the Avengers star, as she said: “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not gonna be able to marry him.

“And honestly it hurts me to the core because damn, papi, he a rare breed. No comparing [sic].”

It seems it was only a matter of time before Chris saw the DM and the drunk message appeared to pay off as he responded to Lizzo!

Making another TikTok about it, Lizzo shared Chris’ response to her DM, and her reaction was everything.

Lizzo slid into Chris Evans' DMs. Picture: PA

Lizzo had the funniest reaction after Chris Evans responded to her. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Chris replied, saying: “No shame in a drunk DM…god knows I’ve done worse on this app.”

The ‘Truth Hurts’ singer ended up reacting the way we all would if we received a DM from the Marvel actor (by screaming and jumping around)!

Honestly, Lizzo, we feel you!

