Lizzo Reveals NSFW Dream Date With Chris Evans

17 August 2021, 16:15

Lizzo had a very unfiltered response to the latest Chris Evans questions
Lizzo had a very unfiltered response to the latest Chris Evans questions. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lizzo spilt even more tea on the Chris Evans situation in her latest interview and we're screaming...

Lizzo is the gift that keeps on giving!

In a recent interview, the 33-year-old pop sensation has revealed the latest on her highly-publicised flirtation with Chris Evans.

Cardi B Slams Online Trolls After Lizzo Breaks Down Over ‘Fat Phobic & Racist’ Comments

Here's the risqué intel that the 'Good As Hell' singer let everyone in on about the man we're hoping will one day be her beau IRL...

Lizzo is giving us the Chris Evans intel we all wanted to know
Lizzo is giving us the Chris Evans intel we all wanted to know. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Earlier this month Lizzo hilariously fooled her Tik Tok audience into thinking that her and the Marvel star were expecting a "lil 'Merica" after joking she was pregnant on the social media platform.

Since then, Chris responded to the rumours by sliding into the 'Truth Hurts' songstress' DM's once more – we can't get enough of this quirky pair.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Lizzo added more fuel to fire and spoke on her Captain America fantasies... and it got a little NSFW.

Chris Evans is subject to yet another hilarious Lizzo moment
Chris Evans is subject to yet another hilarious Lizzo moment. Picture: Getty

When the multi-instrumentalist was first quizzed on the fake showmance by host Andy Cohen, Lizzo quipped back: "Listen, that Taurus-Gemini energy, honey—it's unmatched."

Lizzo went on to dish all the 'Juice' on her dream date with the 40-year-old Hollywood star, she said: "So, here's my scenario. He's naked in the green room and he has body shots all on his chest.

"And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off. OK. Sorry. Next question."

Lizzo reveals risqué information in her latest interview
Lizzo reveals risqué information in her latest interview. Picture: Getty

The singer and flautist has no filter but we wouldn't have her any other way!

She also revealed in the interview that she and the actor are planning to finally meet in person sooner rather than later – fingers crossed they document the highly-anticipated union!

We can't wait for Chris Evans to respond to Lizzo's hilarious comments once more...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island's Faye and Teddy are set to clash with the villa amid the voting

Love Island Villa Divided In Explosive Row As Faye & Teddy Find Out Who Voted For Them

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker
Liam Payne is currently single after a long relationship with Maya Henry

Liam Payne Girlfriend And Dating History: From Cheryl To Fiancé Maya Henry

Liam Payne

Are there any past Love Island winners still together?

Love Island UK Winners: Who Won Every Series And Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Harry Styles and Lizzo's friendship has grown over the years.

Inside Harry Styles And Lizzo’s Iconic Friendship

Features

Francesca Farago has documented the removal of her fillers

Francesca Farago Reveals Before And After Lip Filler Removal In Photos

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2