Lizzo had a very unfiltered response to the latest Chris Evans questions. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram/Getty

Lizzo spilt even more tea on the Chris Evans situation in her latest interview and we're screaming...

Lizzo is the gift that keeps on giving!

In a recent interview, the 33-year-old pop sensation has revealed the latest on her highly-publicised flirtation with Chris Evans.

Here's the risqué intel that the 'Good As Hell' singer let everyone in on about the man we're hoping will one day be her beau IRL...

Lizzo is giving us the Chris Evans intel we all wanted to know. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Earlier this month Lizzo hilariously fooled her Tik Tok audience into thinking that her and the Marvel star were expecting a "lil 'Merica" after joking she was pregnant on the social media platform.

Since then, Chris responded to the rumours by sliding into the 'Truth Hurts' songstress' DM's once more – we can't get enough of this quirky pair.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Lizzo added more fuel to fire and spoke on her Captain America fantasies... and it got a little NSFW.

Chris Evans is subject to yet another hilarious Lizzo moment. Picture: Getty

Music superstar Lizzo details her plans when Chris Evans goes to her next concert in an interview with Andy Cohen: “I said, “shots on me.’” 😆🥃 #Rumors pic.twitter.com/Ar81YJi1yD — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) August 13, 2021

When the multi-instrumentalist was first quizzed on the fake showmance by host Andy Cohen, Lizzo quipped back: "Listen, that Taurus-Gemini energy, honey—it's unmatched."

Lizzo went on to dish all the 'Juice' on her dream date with the 40-year-old Hollywood star, she said: "So, here's my scenario. He's naked in the green room and he has body shots all on his chest.

"And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off. OK. Sorry. Next question."

Lizzo reveals risqué information in her latest interview. Picture: Getty

The singer and flautist has no filter but we wouldn't have her any other way!

She also revealed in the interview that she and the actor are planning to finally meet in person sooner rather than later – fingers crossed they document the highly-anticipated union!

We can't wait for Chris Evans to respond to Lizzo's hilarious comments once more...

