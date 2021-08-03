Chris Evans Hilariously Reacts To Lizzo Claiming She's Pregnant On TikTok

Chris Evans slid into her DMs once again. Picture: Getty/Lizzo/Instagram/TikTok

Chris Evans couldn't help but comment on Lizzo's latest TikTok about him – long live 'Chrizzo'!

The Lizzo and Chris Evans saga continues!

Last week the 'Truth Hurts' singer posted yet another funny video about her crush on the Hollywood actor – and she even got the rumour mill whirring with news of a baby between the pair...

The songstress and TikTok extraordinaire continues to deliver updates in the best way – and now we have Chris' reaction!

Chris Evans reacted in the funniest way. Picture: Getty

The 33-year-old singer continues to do what she does best as she made a hilarious TikTok that got fans talking.

She joked that she was pregnant with the Captain America star's baby in a clip posted to the video platform – just when we think the Chris and Lizzo stories are over...

The hilarious turn of events all began when the 'Good As Hell' singer slid into the Chris Evans' DMs in April, they've since become online pals and luckily for us Lizzo is documenting their relationship every step of the way.

She initially made the jokey viral video in late July, she recorded herself replying to the fan query: "Lizzo baby... we know you're pregnant and we know its Chris Evans now spill the tea."

Of course, the witty star played along with the joke.

The musician replied: "Since we're airing out the rumours today... I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a 'Lil 'Merica."

And now Lizzo has revealed that Chris caught wind of the joke...

Lizzo confessed in her latest post to the platform that Chris shot over a cheeky message to the star after hearing of baby mania rumours.

She captioned the TikTok: "OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!"

She revealed that Chris slid into her DMs and wrote: "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy, my mother will be so happy lol."

Fans couldn't help but join in on the fun in the comments, one user wrote: "I love how he keeps up with your videos now."

Another TikTokker commented: 'LITERALLY SO ICONIC."

Lizzo and Chris Evans have been messaging about the joke. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

Can these two be couple goals even though they're not technically a couple?

We desperately want Chrizzo to become a reality.

