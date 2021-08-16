Cardi B Slams Online Trolls After Lizzo Breaks Down Over ‘Fat Phobic & Racist’ Comments

16 August 2021, 12:30

Cardi B has hit out at trolls after Lizzo revealed the vile comments she had received online
Cardi B has hit out at trolls after Lizzo revealed the vile comments she had received online. Picture: Alamy/@lizzobeeating/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lizzo was brought to tears after talking about people who spread negativity online following the release of her ‘Rumors’ music video with Cardi B.

Cardi B has hit out at trolls after Lizzo broke down over the vile comments that were made about her online.

Speaking to fans in a teary Instagram Live video, the ‘Juice’ songstress revealed she has received hurtful comments after the music video for her collab with Cardi B, ‘Rumors’, dropped last week.

Lizzo Dishes On What A Harry Styles Collaboration Would Sound Like

In an emotional clip, she said: “People say s*** about me that doesn’t even make sense."

"It’s fatphobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful - if you don’t like my music cool, if you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool but a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look."

Lizzo broke down as she opened up about the vile comments made about her online
Lizzo broke down as she opened up about the vile comments made about her online. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram
Cardi B has slammed the hurtful comments made about Lizzo online
Cardi B has slammed the hurtful comments made about Lizzo online. Picture: Lizzo/Cardi B

Continuing the teary admission, Lizzo added: “'I’m putting so much loving energy into the world ... and sometimes I feel like the world don't love me back. It doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people that have something mean to say about you.

“There are people that have something mean to say about you and for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

It wasn’t long before collaborator Cardi B jumped to her defence as she reached out to the ‘Good As Hell’ singer on Twitter.

The ‘WAP’ rapper hit out at the online trolls, writing: “When you stand up for yourself they claim [you're] problematic & sensitive.”

Cardi continued: “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

In a separate tweet, the pregnant star went on to remind fans how well their new bop is doing, as she added: “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy.

“The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f**k [sic].”

Other singers have also reached out to Lizzo to remind her how inspiring she is including Chloe Bailey and Missy Elliott.

