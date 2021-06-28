Cardi B Pregnant With Second Baby With Husband Offset As She Reveals Bump At BET Awards

28 June 2021, 10:27 | Updated: 28 June 2021, 11:39

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Cardi B revealed she’s pregnant with her second child with her husband Offset after displaying her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards.

Cardi B is pregnant and expecting her second baby with her husband and rapper Offset!

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper revealed her pregnancy in the most iconic way as she displayed her baby bump in a surprise performance at the BET Awards 2021 on Sunday night.

Cardi B Reaches Out To Olivia Rodrigo With Advice After She Praises Her ‘Honest’ Songwriting

The 28-year-old joined her husband’s rap group Migos on stage to perform her verse for their collaboration ‘Type S**t’, while sporting a black jumpsuit covered in rhinestones, with a black mesh sheer panel on the front, showing off her growing baby bump.

The ‘WAP’ songstress later went on to share the most stunning pregnancy shoot picture on social media, and she is glowing!

Cardi B is pregnant with her second baby with husband Offset
Cardi B is pregnant with her second baby with husband Offset. Picture: Getty

Taking to Instagram, Cardi simply captioned the photo: “#2!”, alongside a heart emoji, while tagging Offset.

The couple are already parents to their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July 2018.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, secretly got married back in 2017.

The couple came close to ending their marriage last year, as it was widely reported that Cardi had filed for divorce from her beau of 3 years.

Pregnant Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second baby together
Pregnant Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second baby together. Picture: PA
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter Kulture in 2018
Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter Kulture in 2018. Picture: @iamcardib/Instagram

However, they shortly reconciled and their relationship appears to be stronger than ever as they get ready to welcome their second child together!

The mama of 3-year-old Kulture also had a successful night of wins at the BET Awards, with the rapper taking home the award for Best Collaboration for ‘WAP’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion, as well as Video of the Year for the same song.

She was nominated for 5 awards altogether, while Offset’s group Migos was nominated for Best Group.

