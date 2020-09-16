Cardi B Files For Divorce From Offset After 3 Years Of Marriage

Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage. Picture: Getty Images

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Migos rapper husband, Offset, three years after they tied the knot, surprising fans who assumed they were on good terms.

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset three years after they secretly got married, with the pair separating in the past, but this is the first time the rapper has legally filed against her husband.

The pair, who share one-year-old daughter, Kulture, together, had appeared to be getting on better than ever in recent times, with Cardi posting her family all over the 'gram during lockdown as they enjoyed time together, so the news has come as quite a shock to fans.

However, this is not the first time the pair have separated, with Cardi announcing she and Offset were separating after just a year of marriage back in 2018 when rumours of him cheating and even creating a sex tape with another woman surfaced.

She announced to her millions of followers: "I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now."

"And it’s nobody’s fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore."

The pair worked things out and went on to not only live it up in their marriage but release music together, dropping the steamy video for 'Clout' in 2019.

It is the first time the 'Bodak Yellow' singer has legally filed for divorce, with documents being filed in the state of Georgia.

Neither Cardi or Offset have addressed the divorce filing, but if we know anything about the star, Cardi won't bite her tongue for long.

