Cardi B Slams Carole Baskin’s ‘Ridiculous’ Comments About ‘WAP’ Music Video, Claiming The Tiger King Star ‘Killed Her Husband'

14 August 2020, 15:44

Cardi B hit back at the comments made by the Tiger King star
Cardi B hit back at the comments made by the Tiger King star. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Cardi B has shut down Carole Baskin after the Tiger King star called out the rapper’s music video for ‘glamorising’ the use of big cats.

Cardi B has responded to the backlash she received from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, who called her out for ‘glamorising’ big cats in her ‘WAP’ music video, alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

The mother-of-one addressed the criticism, in an interview with i-D, saying: "I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that.

Kim Kardashian Deletes Steamy Kylie Jenner Shower Picture After Piers Morgan Mocks It

“Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband [sic].”

Carole’s second husband, Don Lewis, went missing in 1997, with the popular Netflix series going into the claims that she killed her husband and fed him to the tigers at her rescue sanctuary.

Carole Baskin called out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for 'WAP' music video
Carole Baskin called out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for 'WAP' music video. Picture: Netflix

The 59-year-old repeatedly denied any involvement in Don’s disappearance and has never been charged.

This comes after the arch-nemesis of Joe Exotic and owner of Big Cat Rescue voiced her concerns about the 'WAP' visuals, telling Billboard: "You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild.

"It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it).

"That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat.”

Cardi B slammed Carole Baskin's comments
Cardi B slammed Carole Baskin's comments. Picture: YouTube
Fans weren't happy about Kylie Jenner's cameo in 'WAP'
Fans weren't happy about Kylie Jenner's cameo in 'WAP'. Picture: YouTube

Carole’s criticism of ‘WAP’ wasn’t the only one that made headlines, after over 60,000 people petitioned to get rid of Kylie Jenner from the music video.

The youngest Kardashian sister made her cameo in the clip, with thousands of fans disapproving her choice to be cast.

However, Cardi wasn’t having any of it and defended her decision to cast Kylie in her video, in a series of now-deleted tweets.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Perrie Edwards' eyebrows have become her trademark look

How Perrie Edwards Creates Her Trademark Fluffed Up Eyebrows

One Direction have racked up huge individual net worths

One Direction Net Worth: How Much Are Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson Worth?

One Direction

Niall Horan has a stunning flat in London

Inside One Direction Star Niall Horan’s London Home Complete With Views Of The City Skyline
Khloe Kardashian finally responds to Tristan Thompson engagement rumours

Are Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Together?

Molly-Mae Hague went on to sign a staggering seven-figure sum with PLT

Molly-Mae Hague At Centre Of PLT And Missguided Brand Rivalry

Stephanie Meyer's 'Midnight Sun' set for release in August

Stephenie Meyer Has Started Writing Two More Midnight Sun Books

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters