Cardi B Slams Carole Baskin’s ‘Ridiculous’ Comments About ‘WAP’ Music Video, Claiming The Tiger King Star ‘Killed Her Husband'

Cardi B hit back at the comments made by the Tiger King star. Picture: YouTube/Netflix

Cardi B has shut down Carole Baskin after the Tiger King star called out the rapper’s music video for ‘glamorising’ the use of big cats.

Cardi B has responded to the backlash she received from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, who called her out for ‘glamorising’ big cats in her ‘WAP’ music video, alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

The mother-of-one addressed the criticism, in an interview with i-D, saying: "I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that.

Kim Kardashian Deletes Steamy Kylie Jenner Shower Picture After Piers Morgan Mocks It

“Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband [sic].”

Carole’s second husband, Don Lewis, went missing in 1997, with the popular Netflix series going into the claims that she killed her husband and fed him to the tigers at her rescue sanctuary.

Carole Baskin called out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for 'WAP' music video. Picture: Netflix

The 59-year-old repeatedly denied any involvement in Don’s disappearance and has never been charged.

This comes after the arch-nemesis of Joe Exotic and owner of Big Cat Rescue voiced her concerns about the 'WAP' visuals, telling Billboard: "You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild.

"It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it).

"That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat.”

Cardi B slammed Carole Baskin's comments. Picture: YouTube

Fans weren't happy about Kylie Jenner's cameo in 'WAP'. Picture: YouTube

Carole’s criticism of ‘WAP’ wasn’t the only one that made headlines, after over 60,000 people petitioned to get rid of Kylie Jenner from the music video.

The youngest Kardashian sister made her cameo in the clip, with thousands of fans disapproving her choice to be cast.

However, Cardi wasn’t having any of it and defended her decision to cast Kylie in her video, in a series of now-deleted tweets.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!