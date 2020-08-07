Kylie Jenner Makes Surprise Appearance In Cardi B's 'WAP' Music Video

7 August 2020, 09:31

Kylie Jenner makes appearance in Cardi B's WAP music video
Kylie Jenner makes appearance in Cardi B's WAP music video. Picture: Cardi B

Kylie Jenner has made a surprise cameo in the music video for Cardi B's new single WAP.

Cardi B has released her new single 'WAP' and the saucy music video has certainly caught people's attention.

Kylie Jenner is among the stars who make a surprise cameo in the video, along with Normani and Rosalía.

> WATCH: Cardi B Gets Painful Piercings On Her Chest And Lip – And Screams Throughout The Process

The 22-year-old businesswoman is seen wearing a leopard print bodysuit as she struts along a surreal hallway.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to praise her little sister's appearance in the video, writing: "OMGGGGG @kyliejenner."

'WAP' features 'Savage' rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the pair look stunning in the video's many scenes.

The video has a slight Alice In Wonderland vibe, with the first scene showing a gigantic mansion with lavish gardens.

Cardi and Megan are immortalised in stone as the centrepiece of a water fountain and... well, the whole thing is NSFW.

Cardi joined Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield on Capital Breakfast this Friday morning (7th August) following the release.

The star discussed the police getting called in to her daughter Kulture's second birthday party after receiving a noise complaint.

"Stuff like that happens always happen 'cause we're really loud," Cardi told Capital Breakfast, "The police came - oh snap! But we still continued with it."

