Kim Kardashian Deletes Steamy Kylie Jenner Shower Picture After Piers Morgan Mocks It

Piers Morgan called out Kim Kardashian on Twitter. Picture: PA/Getty

Kim Kardashian deleted a post she shared for Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday after Piers Morgan called the shower photo ‘weird’.

Kim Kardashian joined her family members in wishing her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, a happy 23rd birthday, with a steamy shower picture, which has now been deleted.

It is thought that the reality star deleted the snap after Good Morning Britain presenter, Piers Morgan, called her out on Twitter.

Sharing the racy photo with her 66 million followers, she captioned it: “Happy birthday @KylieJenner.”

Not long after, Piers took to social media to repost the mother-of-four’s snap, saying: “So weird,” with an emoji pointing to the picture.

Piers Morgan called out Kim Kardashian's Twitter post. Picture: Twitter

Some Twitter users agreed with Piers' comment. Picture: Twitter

His comment was retweeted 2.5K times before Kim decided to delete the post.

The picture received a lot of backlash following Piers’ comment, with people sarcastically making jokes about the birthday post.

One person wrote: "Kris Jenner was probably taking the picture too... weird as hell but got to give it to them they know how to get people talking about them... even if in a f**ked up way!!”

"We all stand in showers with our sisters wearing see-through white tee-shirts and thongs. Totally normal,” penned another.

Kardashian fans defended the picture of Kim and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Twitter

Kim Kardashian shared a birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

"Nothing says happy birthday like a nude photo with my sister..” wrote a third.

However, some people weren’t all in agreement and saw nothing wrong with the makeup mogul’s big sister’s post.

One said: "What's weird? Me and my sister are super close and if somebody paid me thousands and thousands to do shoots like this I wouldn't hesitate.”

Another person went on to tweet: “But they’re getting paid thousands and not really showering together! What’s more weird is pictures like this will sell for thousands, who can blame them if it pays the mortgage not like they’re doing anything intimate together! [sic].”

