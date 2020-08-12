Kim Kardashian Deletes Steamy Kylie Jenner Shower Picture After Piers Morgan Mocks It

12 August 2020, 13:31

Piers Morgan called out Kim Kardashian on Twitter
Piers Morgan called out Kim Kardashian on Twitter. Picture: PA/Getty

Kim Kardashian deleted a post she shared for Kylie Jenner’s 23rd birthday after Piers Morgan called the shower photo ‘weird’.

Kim Kardashian joined her family members in wishing her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, a happy 23rd birthday, with a steamy shower picture, which has now been deleted.

It is thought that the reality star deleted the snap after Good Morning Britain presenter, Piers Morgan, called her out on Twitter.

Kim Kardashian Has Tearful Reunion With Kanye West For The First Time Since Divorce Claims

Sharing the racy photo with her 66 million followers, she captioned it: “Happy birthday @KylieJenner.”

Not long after, Piers took to social media to repost the mother-of-four’s snap, saying: “So weird,” with an emoji pointing to the picture.

Piers Morgan called out Kim Kardashian's Twitter post
Piers Morgan called out Kim Kardashian's Twitter post. Picture: Twitter
Some Twitter users agreed with Piers' comment
Some Twitter users agreed with Piers' comment. Picture: Twitter

His comment was retweeted 2.5K times before Kim decided to delete the post.

The picture received a lot of backlash following Piers’ comment, with people sarcastically making jokes about the birthday post.

One person wrote: "Kris Jenner was probably taking the picture too... weird as hell but got to give it to them they know how to get people talking about them... even if in a f**ked up way!!”

"We all stand in showers with our sisters wearing see-through white tee-shirts and thongs. Totally normal,” penned another.

Kardashian fans defended the picture of Kim and Kylie Jenner
Kardashian fans defended the picture of Kim and Kylie Jenner. Picture: Twitter
Kim Kardashian shared a birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner
Kim Kardashian shared a birthday tribute to Kylie Jenner. Picture: Instagram

"Nothing says happy birthday like a nude photo with my sister..” wrote a third.

However, some people weren’t all in agreement and saw nothing wrong with the makeup mogul’s big sister’s post.

One said: "What's weird? Me and my sister are super close and if somebody paid me thousands and thousands to do shoots like this I wouldn't hesitate.”

Another person went on to tweet: “But they’re getting paid thousands and not really showering together! What’s more weird is pictures like this will sell for thousands, who can blame them if it pays the mortgage not like they’re doing anything intimate together! [sic].”

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Molly-Mae Hague could be headed for Strictly 2020.

Love Island’s Molly-Mae Hague Tipped For Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Here's how Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik met one another

How Did Zayn And Gigi Hadid Meet? Supermodel & 'Pillowtalk' Singer's Love Story Revealed

Features

Lewis Capaldi hits back at mean tweets as he aims for a Number 1 in America

WATCH: Lewis Capaldi Hilariously Reads Mean Tweets Against Him Reaching Number 1 In The US

Harry Styles' fans praised the star for donating his guitar to the music organisation

Harry Styles Donates Signed Guitar For Music Charity Helping Industry Professionals Affected By COVID-19
Sophie Turner has amassed a huge net worth at a young age.

Sophie Turner Age And Net Worth Revealed

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas post first photo since birth of daughter, Willa

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share First Picture Since Birth Of Daughter Willa

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters