Joe Exotic's Husbands: Who Are They? Where Are They Now?

1 April 2020, 12:26 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 12:43

Joe Exotic has been married several times
Joe Exotic has been married several times. Picture: Netflix

Joe Exotic spoke about several of his marriages in Netflix's Tiger King, but he didn't mention them all. Here's everything you need to know about his past and present relationships.

With the whole world self-isolating, to prevent the spread of coronavirus, there's only one thing that you could (and should) be doing - binge-watching Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Joe Exotic - whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage - became a star from the Netflix documentary, and has had many people asking about his relationships; some of which were documented in the series.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Tiger King News And Gossip

Here's everything you need to know about Joe's past and present husbands.

  1. Brian Rhyne

    Joe reportedly met Brian at the Round-up Saloon, a gay cowboy bar in Texas, where he worked as a security guard in the '80s.

    According to a profile on the two by New York Magazine, the pair "grew to resemble each other," with matching mullets and horseshoe moustaches, after Brian moved in to Joe's trailer, with him.

    Brian helped Joe open the zoo, but tragically passed away in 2001 due to HIV complications.

  2. John Finlay

    You may recognise John from the Netflix documentary as Joe's second husband, of whom he met in 2003, when Joe hired him - then 19-years-old - to help run his zoo.

    In 2014, Joe married John (alongside Travis Michael Maldonado), in a three-way ceremony, but John wanted to be out of the relationship less than a year later, as he was set to marry a woman, and have a child with her.

    John has now covered his tattoo tribute to Joe, which read "PRIVATELY OWNED BY JOE EXOTIC".

  3. Travis Michael Maldonado

    As previously mentioned, Travis married Joe and John Finlay in a three-way ceremony, after the 19-year-old began working at the zoo.

    Travis sadly passed away in 2017, after he committed suicide in the zoo's gift shop, where he tried proving a point about how his pistol wouldn't fire without the magazine.

    Joe shared a heartfelt tribute to Travis a year after his death on his Instagram, to his 183.5k followers.

    View this post on Instagram

    Rip Travis

    A post shared by Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) on

  4. Dillon Passage

    Two months after Travis' death, Joe Exotic met Dillon Passage, after looking for new partners on dating apps, such as Grindr and Tinder.

    When Dillon turned 22, he moved to Florida with Joe, where Joe Exotic became a dishwasher for a pirate-themed seafood restaurant.

    According to reports, he is still married to Dillon.

    Joe Exotic is still married to Dillon Passage
    Joe Exotic is still married to Dillon Passage. Picture: Instagram

Hot On Capital

Disney plus has some series and movies missing from the app

Dinsey+: List Of Shows & Films That Are Missing From The App

Each of the One Direction lads have mansions in the UK

The One Direction Stars’ Homes: Inside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, And Louis Tomlinson’s Houses

One Direction

The video has gone viral.

Video Of Neighbours ‘Socially Distant Dancing’ In The Street Goes Viral

Coronavirus

Joe Exotic has a list of country bops featured in his documentary

Netflix’s Tiger King: All Of Joe Exotic’s Released Songs & Who Sings Them
Cardi B is a big fan of Tiger King's Joe Exotic.

Cardi B And The Tiger King: Inside Their Weird Fan Relationship
Joe Wicks has gained a huge following since the UK's been in lockdown

Joe Wicks Gains A 1.2 Million Subscribers In A Week- How Much Money Is The Body Coach Worth?

Coronavirus