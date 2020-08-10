Cardi B Defends Casting Kylie Jenner in ‘WAP’ Music Video After Fans Petition For Her To Be Removed

10 August 2020, 13:47

Cardi B shut down the comments made about Kylie Jenner appearing in the 'WAP' video
Cardi B shut down the comments made about Kylie Jenner appearing in the 'WAP' video. Picture: YouTube/Twitter

Cardi B has addressed fans' comments which were made about Kylie Jenner being cast in the ‘WAP’ music video alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Normani and other stars.

Cardi B has responded after fans were calling out Kylie Jenner for being included in the ‘WAP’ music video.

The video for the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion track came out on August 7 and featured a number of female stars including Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto and the youngest Kardashian sister.

Carole Baskin Slams 'Lurid' Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion For 'Glamorising' Big Cats In 'WAP' Video

However, it wasn’t long before fans were questioning what the mother-of-one was doing in the video, and even went so far as to create a petition to get her removed.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper was not here for the comments and took to Twitter to defend the casting of Kylie in her video, in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Kylie Jenner appeared in the 'WAP' music video
Kylie Jenner appeared in the 'WAP' music video. Picture: YouTube

One user wrote: “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.”

Defending the makeup mogul, Cardi went on to respond to the user, writing: “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances like she dances her f***in a** off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & took it what makes you want to shake your a** [sic].”

In another post, she continued: “Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f***in race [sic].”

Cardi then went on to detail her close relationship with the reality star and how their daughters, Kulture and Stormi are friends.

Cardi B defended Kylie Jenner being in the 'WAP' video alongside her and Megan Thee Stallion
Cardi B defended Kylie Jenner being in the 'WAP' video alongside her and Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: YouTube

The mother-of-one even said that her husband and rapper Offset is ‘close’ with Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott and Kris Jenner’s partner, Corey Gamble.

She added: “Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine [sic].”

A fan agreed with Cardi, tweeting: “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!,” while the ‘I Like It’ songstress replied with, “Exactly."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Cardi B News

More News

See more More News

Fans of After We Collided shared what they expected to see from the Netflix sequel

After We Collided: 5 Things Fans Want To See From New Netflix Film Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Josephine Langford & Dylan Sprouse
All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey's Baby Girl Delilah, To Dani Dyer's Pregnancy

Love Island

Nikki Tutorials confirms armed robbery at house in The Netherlands

YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials Confirms 'Biggest Nightmare' After Armed Robbery At Home In Netherlands
Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been relaxing in Ibiza

Perrie Edwards And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Look Incredible In New Ibiza Holiday Photos
Cara and Nathan welcomed their baby girl last month. But what's her name?

Love Island’s Cara De La Hoyde & Nathan Massey Reveal Baby Girl’s Name

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards revealed how she and Alex celebrate their successes

Perrie Edwards Reveals The Cute Way She And Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Celebrate Each Other’s Achievements

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters