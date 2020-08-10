Cardi B Defends Casting Kylie Jenner in ‘WAP’ Music Video After Fans Petition For Her To Be Removed

Cardi B shut down the comments made about Kylie Jenner appearing in the 'WAP' video. Picture: YouTube/Twitter

Cardi B has addressed fans' comments which were made about Kylie Jenner being cast in the ‘WAP’ music video alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Normani and other stars.

Cardi B has responded after fans were calling out Kylie Jenner for being included in the ‘WAP’ music video.

The video for the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion track came out on August 7 and featured a number of female stars including Normani, Rosalia, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, Mulatto and the youngest Kardashian sister.

Carole Baskin Slams 'Lurid' Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion For 'Glamorising' Big Cats In 'WAP' Video

However, it wasn’t long before fans were questioning what the mother-of-one was doing in the video, and even went so far as to create a petition to get her removed.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper was not here for the comments and took to Twitter to defend the casting of Kylie in her video, in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Kylie Jenner appeared in the 'WAP' music video. Picture: YouTube

One user wrote: “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.”

Defending the makeup mogul, Cardi went on to respond to the user, writing: “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances like she dances her f***in a** off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & took it what makes you want to shake your a** [sic].”

In another post, she continued: “Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f***in race [sic].”

Cardi then went on to detail her close relationship with the reality star and how their daughters, Kulture and Stormi are friends.

Cardi B defended Kylie Jenner being in the 'WAP' video alongside her and Megan Thee Stallion. Picture: YouTube

#CardiB speaks out against comparisons between #Normani and #KylieJenner, explains why she invited Kylie to be in the #WAP video:



"This is not about f*ckin race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party." pic.twitter.com/VcXOMQ4r0x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2020

The mother-of-one even said that her husband and rapper Offset is ‘close’ with Kylie’s baby daddy Travis Scott and Kris Jenner’s partner, Corey Gamble.

She added: “Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine [sic].”

A fan agreed with Cardi, tweeting: “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!,” while the ‘I Like It’ songstress replied with, “Exactly."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Cardi B News