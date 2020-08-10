Carole Baskin Slams 'Lurid' Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion For 'Glamorising' Big Cats In 'WAP' Video

Carole Baskin slams use of big cats in 'WAP' video. Picture: WAP Cardi B/YouTube/ Netflix Tiger King

Carole Baskin has criticised Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for using big cats in their music video for 'WAP' and is worried they were provided by 'big cats pimps'.

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has slammed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for glamourising and using big cats in their racy 'WAP music video, arguing it may make 'rich people' want their own big cat in a statement written to Billboard.

Kylie Jenner Makes Surprise Appearance In Cardi B's 'WAP' Music Video

The Netflix star and owner of Big Cat Rescue voiced her concerns the music video may have had cats provided to them by the 'big pimps' who she says often use abusive tactics to get their tigers under control.

Carole, 59, said: "You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild."

"It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it)."

"That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat."

However, the cat enthusiast did point out the stars didn't record the video with the big cats in the room, but did stand them by a green screen to photoshop them in.

She said: 'I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers.'

The arch nemesis to Joe Exotic did throw some shade their way, saying: "My guess is that most people won't even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid."

Cardi and Megan broke a YouTube record for the biggest debut for an all-female collaboration in YouTube history, amassing 26.5 million views within the first 24 hours of the video dropping, with an unexpected cameo from Kylie Jenner also setting tongues wagging.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Cardi B News