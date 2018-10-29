Who Is Kris Jenner’s Boyfriend? Everything You Need To Know About Corey Gamble

29 October 2018, 16:03 | Updated: 29 October 2018, 16:29

Corey Gamble is dating Kris Jenner.
Corey Gamble is dating Kris Jenner.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the Momager’s man.

If you’re a fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you will be familiar with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble – but who is he? We’ve got you covered.

What does Corey Gamble do?

Corey Gamble is a tour manager and works with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber. He grew so close to the ‘Purpose’ star, he once referred to him as his ‘nephew’.

How old is Corey Gamble?

Corey was born on 10th November 1980, making him 37 years old. That makes him 25 years younger than Kris, who is 62 years old.

What is Corey Gamble’s net worth?

Corey’s net worth is rumoured to be around $2.5million, which is pretty impressive though just a fraction of what the Kardashians are worth.

How did Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble meet?

The couple are said to have met in 2014 while attending designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40thbirthday party.

Have Corey and Kris split up?

Rumour had it that Kris and Corey had a brief separation in 2016 after Kim Kardashian captioned a photo of her mum ‘SWF’ which means Single White Female. However, if they did have a break, it didn’t last long.

Where is Corey Gamble from?

He’s from Atlanta, Georgia but now lives in Los Angeles.

