Netflix's Tiger King: How Much Are Joe Exotic & Carole Baskin Worth?

How much money is Tiger King cast worth? Picture: Netflix

What are the net worths of Tiger King subjects Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin? How much money do they have?

Tiger King is undoubtedly one of the craziest yet insanely binge worthy Netflix TV series of all time let alone this year. We've had Making A Murderer, The Ted Bundy Tapes however it would seem the show about big cat owners Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin is on a whole new level when it comes to public interest.

But one question on everyone's tongues is how much money do Joe Exotic and Big Cats Rescue's Carole Basking have?

Joe Exotic Tiger King Has Coronavirus & Is Being Treated In Prison Hospital

Netflix's Tiger King starring Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Picture: Netflix

What is Tiger King Joe Exotic's net worth?

Currently serving 22 years in prison for alleged murder for hire and animal abuse, Joe Exotic's net worth has undoubtedly plummeted since his more successful years as a zoo owner.

However, in his prime, it is said that Joe Exotic was worth between $10-15 million.

As with most documentaries, the subject of Tiger King, in this case Joe Exotic, most likely wasn't paid for his involvement in the Netflix series.

What is Tiger King Carole Baskin's net worth?

As seen on Tiger King, Carole Baskin inherited a large sum of money after her husband Don Lewis went missing (if you believe that of course). She's also amassed a healthy amount of money from being the CEO of Big Cats Rescue.

As of 2020, Carole Baskin is reportedly worth between $10-20 million. Half coming from her work and the other estimated from the inheritance from her late husband.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News