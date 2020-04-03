Joe Exotic Tiger King Has Coronavirus & Is Being Treated In Prison Hospital

The Tiger King has contracted Coronavirus from pison. Picture: PA/Netflix Tiger King

Joe Exotic AKA the Tiger King has reportedly contracted Coronavirus from his prison in Texas and has been moved to a prison hospital for treatment.

The self professed Tiger King, Joe Exotic, 57, has contracted Coronavirus from his prison in Texas and is receiving hospital treatment whilst still incarcerated, according to The Mirror.

Currently serving a 22-year sentence for counts of animal abuse and hire to murder, Joe had been self-isolating but prison records show he has now contracted the virus.

Joe's husband, Dillon Passage, 24, had recently told chat show and radio host, Andy Cohen, Joe had been moved to isolation after cases of COVID-19 had been reported at a prison he had recently been moved from.

Dillon said: "Since he’s been moved to this new facility, they are putting him on a COVID-19 isolation because of the previous jail he was at, there were cases."

He had also expressed his worry about Joe catching the virus.

Joe Exotic with his tigers. Picture: PA

The Mirror says the information was confirmed on Texomashompage.com which stated he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been transferred to a hospital.

The star of the Netflix docu-series everyone has been talking about during lockdown has suddenly found himself back in the headlines for much more current news, and no doubt everyone will want to know how he's doing.

