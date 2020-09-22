Kulture's Instagram Account As Cardi B Creates Daughter Social Media Page

Cardi B creates daughter Kulture an Instagram page. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @kulturekiari

Cardi B has made Kulture an Instagram page which has thousands of followers as the pair wear matching outfits and post adorable videos together.

Cardi B has created her two-year-old daughter, Kulture, an Instagram page, which is full of fun snaps, videos and matching outfits and is fast approaching a million followers in just a few weeks!

The family have hit headlines in recent weeks as it emerges the 'WAP' rapper is filing for divorce from Offset after three years of marriage, so, lets take a look at this quickly growing social account based around the toddler.

What is Kulture's Instagram handle?

The page, @kulturekiari, currently has 750k followers and is followed by both parents, Cardi and Migos rapper, Offset, showing they're both on board with their daughter's account.

Cardi has always been a favourite of social media thanks to her candid, 100% real posts about anything she chooses to talk about from feuds, food, parties and of course, her adorable little girl.

Kulture's page features cute videos of her enjoying time with her parents, dressing up in adorable, but very expensive outfits, and even showing off her 'Kulture' diamonds and chains.

Yes, really.

Kulture's Instagram page is already verified and her follower count is climbing by the day and she's the only celeb baby we can think of with her own page.

The Kardashians often post videos and cute snaps of their children on their pages, but haven't created them their own accounts.

When Cardi first gave birth to Kulture in July 2018, she refrained from posting her daughter on social media for a while, but eventualyl broke this when wanting to show the world her adorable little girl- and now, she's so secure with showing off her child, they have their own page!

Maybe one day, she'll even take over her parents who have millions of followers each?!

