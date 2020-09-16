Who is Cardi B and Offset’s daughter? Name, Age And More Facts You Need To Know

Cardi B and Offset share daughter Kulture. Picture: PA / Instagram

Cardi B and Offset share daughter Kulture – here’s everything you need to know about the little one.

Cardi B and Offset are getting a divorce, and the ‘WAP’ singer wants ‘primary physical custody’ of their daughter, Kulture.

Kulture was born in 2018 one year after Cardi and Offset got married, and the couple sometimes share adorable photos of their daughter on Instagram.

In July, Cardi defended her husband after he bought Kulture a $8,000 Hermes Birkin bag on her second birthday proving the tot will grow up to have taste as expensive as her parents’.

From her age to her full name, here’s everything you need to know about Cardi B and Offset’s daughter…

Who is Cardi B and Offset’s daughter?

Cardi B and Offset with daughter Kulture. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter is Kulture, the toddler who frequently makes appearances on her mum’s Instagram when they wear matching designer outfits.

From Burberry to Chanel, Culture is often dressed in brands the same as her famous mum.

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter’s full name

Kultutre’s full name is Kulture Kiari Cephus.

After announcing their first baby’s name, Cardi explained they picked the moniker because “anything else woulda been basic.”

Kulture’s middle name, Kiari, is from her father Offset’s real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Cardi B and Offset’s daughter’s age

Cardi B’s daughter’s age is 2 years old.

She was born on 10 July 2018.

