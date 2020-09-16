Cardi B's Net Worth: How Much Is 'WAP' Rapper Worth As She Files For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B net worth is tens of millions since rap career blew up. Picture: Getty Images/ Instagram @cardib

Cardi B has stacked up a net worth of millions in a few years as her music career exploded, so how much is she worth, and what is at risk as she divorces husband, Offset?

Cardi B is a multi-millionnaire who lives a seriously lavish lifestyle and isn't afraid to show it off after her successful career took off - so what is her net worth? How much has she earned?

Following the 27-year-old has filing for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset, many are wondering what this means for her fortune, and what the pair may need to split between them.

So, what is Cardi B's net worth?

Cardi B has a huge net worth thanks to her hugely successful career. Picture: PA

How much is Cardi B worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cardi is worth $24 million thanks to a range of music sales, touring and fashion deals.

Cardi, if you are unfamiliar with her, has had a hugely successful music career that has bagged her a chart-topping debut album, endless number one singles, most recently 'WAP' with Megan Thee Stallion and a GRAMMY for Best Rap Album in 2019.

The New York rapper first saw mainstream success with her 2017 track 'Bodak Yellow', so in just three years she's risen to the top of her game and has the cash to back it up.

Before this, she starred on American reality TV series Love and Hip Hop, where she first experienced wealth and has rapped about this in her early work.

Aside from her music, she's released a collection with Fashion Nova and is currently the face of Balenciaga, which will undoubtedly have brought her some serious cash.

How much money will Cardi B lose in her divorce from Offset?

It has been revealed Cardi has filed for divorce from her rapper husband, Offset, after three years of marriage, with the couple sharing a one-year-old daughter, Kulture, together.

Offset is incredibly wealthy in his own right with an estimated net worth of $26 million thanks to his enormously successful rap career in band Migos.

Their split is recent and no other details have emerged, but as they have a similar level of wealth there may not be such a messy divorce battle, although they do live together in a sizeable property in LA.

