Cardi B Reaches Out To Olivia Rodrigo With Advice After She Praises Her ‘Honest’ Songwriting

22 April 2021, 17:19 | Updated: 22 April 2021, 17:26

Cardi B reached out to Olivia Rodrigo
Cardi B reached out to Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo can add Cardi B to her diary of A-list besties, along with the likes of Taylor Swift and Halsey.

After Olivia Rodrigo praised Cardi B’s ‘honest’ songwriting, the ‘Up’ rapper reached out to give the rising star some advice.

Sharing the ‘Drivers License’ singer’s interview on Twitter, Cardi said: “This is so sweet. You doing sooo good for your age. Don’t let no toxic s*** get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice.”

Olivia Rodrigo’s Debut Album 'Sour' Release Date, Track List & All The Updates

Cardi B had some wise words for Olivia Rodrigo
Cardi B had some wise words for Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

Olivia replied with a heart and a crying emoji, and that’s pretty much the response we’d have too.

In her interview with Apple Music the 18-year-old told Zane Lowe: “I’m so in love with her, I want to marry her.”

She then praised Cardi’s songwriting skills: “I feel lucky to be a teenager at the time when Cardi is making music. … Just even as a songwriter, some of the stuff that she says is just so honest and almost like shockingly honest.

“When I listened to her song, I'm like, 'Oh wow, she really just said that on a recorded album.' Those are my favourite artists who say stuff that other people are scared to say.”

Olivia Rodrigo volunteered to drive Cardi B to McDonald's
Olivia Rodrigo volunteered to drive Cardi B to McDonald's. Picture: Getty

It’s not the first time the female superstars have reached out to each other; Olivia said she’d be happy to drive Cardi to McDonald’s after the 28-year-old confessed she doesn’t have a drivers license.

They vowed to “go get happy meals” together and it’s a car ride we would LOVE to be sitting in the back for.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Disney's Cruella is set to be released in May 2021 in the UK.

How To Watch Disney’s Cruella Movie In The UK

TV & Film

The production for My Policeman is underway, starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

All The Moments Harry Styles Fans Can Expect To See In My Policeman As Intimate Scenes Revealed

TV & Film

Harry Styles and James Corden's 'Gucci talk show' is everything

Harry Styles Joins James Corden, Awkwafina & More In Gucci’s Talk Show Spin-Off

Hilary Duff will play Sophie in Hulu's How I Met Your Father.

Hilary Duff Is Starring In How I Met Your Mother Sequel Series As 'New Ted Mosby'

TV & Film

Lizzo has dyed her hair

Lizzo Switches Up Her Hair Colour During Self Care Session & We Should All Take Note

Kim Kardashian did her first TikTok dance with Addison Rae.

Kim Kardashian Struggles To Learn The 'WAP' TikTok Dance With Addison Rae

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne

Exclusive
Lil Nas X teased a collaboration with Rihanna

WATCH: Is Rihanna Remixing Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'?

Exclusive
KSI is bringing an alphorn to his upcoming tour

WATCH: KSI Has A REALLY WEIRD Surprise For His Tour

Exclusive
Olly Alexander explained why Years & Years became a solo project

WATCH: Olly Alexander Explains Why Years & Years Became A Solo Project

Exclusive
Anne-Marie celebrates her birthday with Roman Kemp

WATCH: Anne-Marie's Thrown A Surprise Birthday Party By Roman Kemp

Videos

Exclusive
James Arthur said he could "potentially" collaborate with Billie Eilish and FINNEAS

WATCH: James Arthur Teases He Could "Maybe" Write With Billie Eilish