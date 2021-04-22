Cardi B Reaches Out To Olivia Rodrigo With Advice After She Praises Her ‘Honest’ Songwriting

Cardi B reached out to Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Olivia Rodrigo can add Cardi B to her diary of A-list besties, along with the likes of Taylor Swift and Halsey.

After Olivia Rodrigo praised Cardi B’s ‘honest’ songwriting, the ‘Up’ rapper reached out to give the rising star some advice.

Sharing the ‘Drivers License’ singer’s interview on Twitter, Cardi said: “This is so sweet. You doing sooo good for your age. Don’t let no toxic s*** get to you and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice.”

Cardi B had some wise words for Olivia Rodrigo. Picture: Getty

Olivia replied with a heart and a crying emoji, and that’s pretty much the response we’d have too.

In her interview with Apple Music the 18-year-old told Zane Lowe: “I’m so in love with her, I want to marry her.”

She then praised Cardi’s songwriting skills: “I feel lucky to be a teenager at the time when Cardi is making music. … Just even as a songwriter, some of the stuff that she says is just so honest and almost like shockingly honest.

“When I listened to her song, I'm like, 'Oh wow, she really just said that on a recorded album.' Those are my favourite artists who say stuff that other people are scared to say.”

Olivia Rodrigo volunteered to drive Cardi B to McDonald's. Picture: Getty

girl i will pick u up and take u wherever u wanna go — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) January 20, 2021

It’s not the first time the female superstars have reached out to each other; Olivia said she’d be happy to drive Cardi to McDonald’s after the 28-year-old confessed she doesn’t have a drivers license.

They vowed to “go get happy meals” together and it’s a car ride we would LOVE to be sitting in the back for.

