WATCH: Lizzo Hilariously Reacts To Her Baby With Chris Evans On TikTok

Lizzo caught wind of a TikTok dedicated to her and Chris Evans baby and we can't stop rewatching her reaction!

And the Lizzo and Chris Evans hilarity continues – we just can't get enough!

The flirtations between these two stars are common knowledge among social media users, everyone is shipping the pair and some are even making fan art dedicated to their love child...

Watch Lizzo react in the only way she knows how – with a TikTok of course!

Lizzo couldn't help but react to the hilarious TikTok. Picture: Lizzo/Instagram

The Lizzo X Chris saga began with a drunken DM from the songstress in April and has since spiralled into a parody relationship that the pair enact online.

From NSFW dates to pregnancy rumours, this celebrity 'couple' have been through it all.

After the rumour that the playful duo was expecting a baby whirred across the internet, fans couldn't help but find out for themselves what the 'Good As Hell' singer and Marvel actor's child would actually look like!

Once the 31-year-old musician caught wind of the TikTok she just had to film her own reaction video and post it to the platform.

The video played over her latest collaboration with Cardi B, 'Rumors', with Lizzo looking into the camera at the end of the clip holding her tummy as if she was pregnant.

Fans couldn't contain their amusement in the comments, with one TikTokker writing: "Little America is coming soon."

Another user wrote: "IM NOT PLAYING WHEN I SAY LIZZO IS THE ONLY WOMAN ID WANNA SEE WITH MR EVANS [sic]."

We wonder what Chris Evans inspired TikTok Lizzo will post next?

