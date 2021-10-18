Lizzo Twerks To Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ As She Fangirls Over Heartbreak Song

18 October 2021, 15:09 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 15:11

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Lizzo shared the most iconic wave of support towards Adele and her new comeback anthem ‘Easy On Me’.

Lizzo has proved just how much she loves Adele by sharing support towards her new song in the most iconic way.

Adele dropped her comeback ballad ‘Easy On Me’ on Friday and it wasn’t long before the ‘Truth Hurts’ star had the best reaction to the song after sharing a clip of her twerking to the tear-jerker.

Lizzo Hits Back At Haters Who Dissed Her Sheer Dress

If anyone can make twerking to a heartbreak track work, trust it to be Lizzo!

The ‘Rumors’ songstress simply wrote: “New Adele go crazy,” alongside a clip of her twerking to the tune while in a recording studio and we are living for it.

Lizzo is a huge fan of Adele's new song
Lizzo is a huge fan of Adele's new song. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

Fans rushed to Twitter to let Lizzo know just how much of an icon she is.

“I love Lizzo so much,” one fan tweeted.

“Lizzo really brings me so much joy! Lol [sic],” penned another.

A third commented on how relatable it was, adding: “LMAOOOOO me literally twerking to anything [sic].”

Adele's new song 'Easy On Me' dropped last Friday
Adele's new song 'Easy On Me' dropped last Friday. Picture: @adele/Instagram

Another wrote: “Only lizzo could twerk to Adele and it be iconic x.”

The ‘Juice’ singer went on to share the same clip to her Instagram Stories as she fangirled over Adele, tagging her in the clip and writing: “Love u [sic].”

We love to see queens supporting queens!

