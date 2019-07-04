Who Is Halle Bailey; The Actress Starring As Ariel In Disney's The Little Mermaid Remake?

Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake. Picture: Getty (L); Facebook (R)

Meet Halle Bailey, one half of the R&B duo, Chloe x Halle, who has been cast as Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Recently, Disney have been releasing live-action adaptations of many of their animated classics - including Beauty and the Beast and The Lion King.

Disney have since announced the casting for the titular role of their upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid. R&B singer, Halle Bailey is set to play Ariel, alongside the likes of Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina.

Here's everything you need to know about the movie star.

Who is Halle Bailey, and how old is she?

Halle Bailey is 19-years-old, and is one half of the contemporary R&B duo, Chloe x Halle. The other member in her band is her sister, Chloe. Halle was born in Atlanta, Georgia and raised in Los Angeles, California.

She began her career by covering pop songs and uploading them to YouTube, until - in 2016 - she made a cameo in Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' visual album, during the 'All Night' introduction, alongside Zendaya.

Halle Bailey performed at Coachella in 2018. Picture: Getty

Halle Bailey - along with her sister, Chloe - began releasing music for film and television, including the theme song for the TV show grown·ish, which she also acted in as Skylar, and became a series regular.

On May 31 2018, Halle announced that Chloe x Halle would be the opening act for the US leg of Beyoncé and JAY-Z's 'On The Run II Tour', with DJ Khaled. She also at Super Bowl LIII, singing 'America the Beautiful'.

Chloe x Halle opened for Beyoncé and JAY-Z on their tour. Picture: Getty

Has Halle Bailey acted before?

Prior to her casting as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey has had several acting roles.

She began her acting career in 2006, where she starred alongside Queen Latifah and LL Cool J in the romantic comedy Last Holiday, where Halle played Tina. Her sister, Chloe, also appeared as Anna.

Halle appeared as herself in an episode of Austin & Ally, and starred in an episode of House of Pain, before she landed a regular role in the sitcom and black·ish spin-off, grown·ish.

What is Halle Bailey's Instagram handle?

Halle Bailey doesn't appear to have a personal Instagram account, but she does share one with her sister, and you can follow them on Instagram with the handle @chloexhalle.

Who else is in Disney's The Little Mermaid live action remake?

Bridesmaids actress, Melissa McCarthy is currently in talks with Disney to star as the evil sea witch, Ursula, but it hasn't been confirmed yet. Lizzo has also shown her interest in playing the film's antagonist, after the 'Juice' singer shared a video of her singing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' dressed as Ursula, with the caption "I’M URSULA. PERIOD."

Disney recently cast Room's Jacob Tremblay to play the role of Flounder, and star of Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina, to play Scuttle.