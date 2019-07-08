Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil – Cast, Release Date And Trailer Of The New Disney Film Starring Angelina Jolie

Maleficent 2 starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning looks set to be every inch as darkly mystical as the first film.

Angelina Jolie returns as the fabulous Disney villain in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil alongside Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer for the ultimate fairy showdown.

Just one in an entire batch of live-action Disney remakes, Maleficent 2 will see Elle’s character Princess Aurora come to blows with the dark fairy after announcing plans to marry Prince Philip, whose mother is the queen of a neighbouring kingdom.

Their conflict leads to a war, introducing Maleficent’s own family members as the leaders battle for the land.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maleficent: Mistress of Evil...

Maleficent 2 will hit cinemas in October this year. Picture: Disney

Release date

Part two of Maleficent will be released in UK cinemas on 18th October 2019, making it the perfect Halloween season flick to watch with your mates.

Cast

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning of course return to their roles of Maleficent and Princess Aurora, but this time we’ll see Michelle Pfeiffer added to the cast as Queen Ingrith.

Sam Riley returns as Diaval, while rising star Harris Dickinson takes the role of Prince Phillip.

Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor is also in the cast, but his role is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Robert Lindsay will play King John and Lesley Manville and Juno Temple will star as fairies Flittle and Thistlewit, respectively.

Plot

Angelina Jolie returns as Maleficent. Picture: Disney

The official synopsis of the film explains it will pick up several years after the first movie, where audiences learned why Maleficent had turned to villainy and cursed baby Princess Aurora.

Disney explain: “The film continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.”

It’s also clear from the trailers Aurora’s engagement to Prince Philip will be a huge source of conflict between the horned fairy and the young princess, especially when Aurora’s soon-to-be mother-in-law declares her as “her own daughter”.

