Why Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Why did Harry and Olivia split? Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde called time on their relationship at the end of the last year, but what happened?

It seems everyone's been discussing Harry Styles' love life as of late, especially after his rumoured romances with Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Aniston.

Reports whirred in November 2022 that the 'As It Was' musician had split from his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, sparking an onslaught of speculation about the break-up.

So, what happened between Harry and Olivia and why did they call it quits?

Olivia is reportedly single. Picture: Getty

Why did Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles split?

Harry and Olivia met on the set of Don't Worry Darling and it's reported that their romance developed whilst working on the film.

The project was highly publicised from the get-go, as was Harry and Olivia's rumoured relationship, with everything reaching a fever pitch during the press tour.

Soon after the premiere of Don't Worry Darling in September of last year, everyone was speculating that the pair may no longer be dating.

Harry Styles has been linked to several celebrities. Picture: Alamy

Harry and Olivia both worked on Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Getty

In November, many publications reported that the director and musician had called it quits after nearly two years together.

At the time, a source told People that they were "taking a break" due to being in different places and having busy work schedules.

The insider told them: "He's [Harry] still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It's a very amicable decision."

Although the source revealed that "they're still very close friends," it was stated that "they have different priorities".

"The public pressure on them has been difficult,” a reported friend of the former couple told the publication,"they’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Both Harry and Olivia are yet to comment publicly on their break-up.

