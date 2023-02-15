What's Going On Between Harry Styles & Jennifer Aniston?

15 February 2023, 11:37

The lowdown on Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston
The lowdown on Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Is there something going on between Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston? Here's everything we know so far about those 'dating' claims...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rumours have begun to whirr that none other than Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston have been exchanging flirty text messages.

The pair allegedly connected after the Friends actress attended the pop star's 'Love On Tour' concert in Los Angeles last month, and in an unlucky turn of events, Harry's trousers split during a daring dance move!

Harry Styles' And His Dancers Had To Perform In 'Reverse' After Grammys Performance Mishap

The One Direction star's wardrobe mishap happened right in front of Jennifer, who just so happens to be his childhood crush.

After the unlucky mid-show moment, Harry announced to the audience: "My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show!"

Rumours whir that Jennifer and Harry are messaging
Rumours whir that Jennifer and Harry are messaging. Picture: Getty

It's speculated that the iconic actor reached out to Harry following the show, sparking a series of messages shared between the two.

A source spoke about the rumoured flirtatious relationship, they told The Mirror: "Jen had been joking with pals about who she could get together with next and there has been talk about Harry.

"He ticks all the boxes — he's successful, intellectual, edgy and cooler than almost anyone else," they said.

Harry reportedly has been 'flirting' with Jennifer
Harry reportedly has been 'flirting' with Jennifer. Picture: Getty
Harry Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live show
Harry Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live show. Picture: Alamy

The insider continued to dish on Aniston's supposed thoughts on the musician: "He's successful, intellectual, edgy and cooler than almost anyone else."

It's common knowledge that Harry has long been an admirer of the Friends star, he revealed in an interview with Ellen Degeneres in 2020 that Jennifer was his first celebrity crush.

"[Harry] has admitted he had a crush on her growing up, so she's confident this has a lot more chance of working out than some of her other recent matches," the publication's source said.

Both celebrities are currently single and are yet to comment on the rumours.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Megan Fox and MGK have been spotted for the first time since their breakup rumours

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Pictured Together For The First Time Since Split Rumours

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Amber Gill and Jen Beattie appear to have confirmed their romance

Amber Gill Appears To Confirm Relationship With ‘Girlfriend’ Jen Beattie As They Spend Valentine’s Day Together

All the info on After Everything including cast, release date and what it's about

After Everything: The Lowdown On After 5 Including Cast, Release Date & Plot

The lowdown on when You season 4 part 2 will be released

When Is You Season 4 Part 2 Coming Out On Netflix?

All the adorable photos of Molly-Mae's baby girl Bambi

All The Adorable Pictures Of Molly-Mae Hague’s Baby Girl Bambi So Far

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star