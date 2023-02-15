What's Going On Between Harry Styles & Jennifer Aniston?

The lowdown on Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Getty

Is there something going on between Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston? Here's everything we know so far about those 'dating' claims...

Rumours have begun to whirr that none other than Harry Styles and Jennifer Aniston have been exchanging flirty text messages.

The pair allegedly connected after the Friends actress attended the pop star's 'Love On Tour' concert in Los Angeles last month, and in an unlucky turn of events, Harry's trousers split during a daring dance move!

The One Direction star's wardrobe mishap happened right in front of Jennifer, who just so happens to be his childhood crush.

After the unlucky mid-show moment, Harry announced to the audience: "My trousers ripped. I feel I must apologise to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show!"

Rumours whir that Jennifer and Harry are messaging. Picture: Getty

It's speculated that the iconic actor reached out to Harry following the show, sparking a series of messages shared between the two.

A source spoke about the rumoured flirtatious relationship, they told The Mirror: "Jen had been joking with pals about who she could get together with next and there has been talk about Harry.

"He ticks all the boxes — he's successful, intellectual, edgy and cooler than almost anyone else," they said.

Harry reportedly has been 'flirting' with Jennifer. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles suffered a wardrobe malfunction during a live show. Picture: Alamy

The insider continued to dish on Aniston's supposed thoughts on the musician:

It's common knowledge that Harry has long been an admirer of the Friends star, he revealed in an interview with Ellen Degeneres in 2020 that Jennifer was his first celebrity crush.

"[Harry] has admitted he had a crush on her growing up, so she's confident this has a lot more chance of working out than some of her other recent matches," the publication's source said.

Both celebrities are currently single and are yet to comment on the rumours.

