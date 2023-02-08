Harry Styles' And His Dancers Had To Perform In 'Reverse' After Grammys Performance Mishap

8 February 2023, 11:51

There was a malfunction during Harry's performance
There was a malfunction during Harry's performance. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Harry Styles' Grammy performance was hit with a major technical issue, his dancer reveals that they had to "a complete piece in reverse" during live television.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles was the talk of the town following the 65th Grammy Awards, it was a big night as he didn't just take home two massive trophies but he also gave a stellar performance.

However, it's now been revealed that there was a major on-stage malfunction as Harry was singing 'As It Was', causing the musician and his entourage to quickly adapt whilst on live television.

Everyone's Happy For Harry Styles' Big Grammy Wins: Niall Horan, Taylor Swift & More

Harry and his crew of dancers performed on a large turntable on the stage, but on the big night it revolved in the opposite direction than it had in rehearsals.

The mishap meant that everyone had to think on their feet and alter the routine as the stage moved them in reverse, Harry's dancer Brandon Mathis spoke about the technical blunder online.

Harry Styles' dancer shed some light on the performance
Harry Styles' dancer shed some light on the performance. Picture: Getty
Harry and his team had to perform in "reverse"
Harry and his team had to perform in "reverse". Picture: Alamy

Brandon spoke about the on-stage incident on his Instagram Stories (@bmvthis), giving fans further insight into why performers might have seemed 'distracted' during the performance. The video has now expired but has since been recorded and reuploaded to Twitter.

"Y'all are going to be seeing a lot in the media about this performance, but what you don't know is that the moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, our turntable started spinning in reverse," he revealed.

"Backward. Freaking all of us out on live television, and there was nothing we could do to stop it," Brandon recalled the anxiety-inducing moment.

Harry Styles won two major awards at the 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles won two major awards at the 2023 Grammys. Picture: Getty

He revealed that the 'Harry's House' star and his dancers had been "rehearsing this piece perfectly" for the Grammys, but everyone had to "troubleshoot" the performance in real-time.

The performer spoke about how they had no choice but to deliver "a complete piece in reverse". He capped off the video by giving him and the entire on-stage crew a pat on the back, saying: "Talk about professionalism."

Of course, Harry and co still smashed their performance despite the bolt from the blue – the show must go on!

