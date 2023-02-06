Everyone's Happy For Harry Styles' Big Grammy Wins: Niall Horan, Taylor Swift & More

6 February 2023, 08:47 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 10:48

Harry Styles scored big at the GRAMMYs
Harry Styles scored big at the GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Harry Styles won big at the Grammy Awards, winning in two massive categories, and everyone was so happy for him! Here are Niall Horan, Taylor Swift and Lizzo's reactions...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Grammys took place across the pond in the early hours of February 6, and as per usual, it was on the of the biggest nights in music.

Harry Styles scored big during the prestigious event, taking home the coveted Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album awards for his third studio album, 'Harry's House' – he is now a three-time GRAMMY Award winner!

Complete List Of 2023 Grammys Winners Including Harry Styles, Beyoncé And Adele

The 29-year-old pop sensation seemed overjoyed at the milestone career moment and got sentimental onstage as he accepted the gong.

Harry called making the record "the greatest experience" of his life and had nothing but words of adoration for his collaborators, he said: "From making it with two of my best friends to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for."

Harry Styles won big at the 2023 GRAMMYs
Harry Styles won big at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Picture: Getty
Niall Horan praised his pal's GRAMMY win
Niall Horan praised his pal's GRAMMY win. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

But it wasn't just Styles who was on cloud nine, the hit-maker's industry friends all seemed to share his euphoria, from Niall Horan to Taylor Swift to Lizzo...

None other than the star's One Direction brother Niall made sure to mark the big moment for his former bandmate and long-time friend.

Shortly after Harry took home one of his trophies of the night, the 'Nice To Meet Ya' singer posted to Instagram and showed that he was supporting his pal from home.

He shared a snap of Styles accepting the award on his TV screen, the caption read: "Very proud @harrystyles."

Taylor Swift gave Harry a standing ovation
Taylor Swift gave Harry a standing ovation. Picture: Getty
Lizzo was Harry's biggest supporter
Lizzo was Harry's biggest supporter. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift was spotted enthusiastically supporting the 'Watermelon Sugar' musician from the crowd, all eyes were on her as fans in attendance took videos of her reaction.

As Harry he made his way to the stage, Swift stood up and gave the singer a standing ovation in full view to the arena, she did the same during his performance of 'As It Was'.

Later on at the event, the 'Midnights' songstress and Don't Worry Darling star were seen catching up and even got papped having a chat in the process.

Everyone's favourite duo, Harry and Lizzo were reunited at the 65th Grammy Awards and it was hugs all round as the stars celebrated one another's wins – the multi-instrumentalist took home Record of the Year for her smash hit 'About Damn Time'.

Lizzo took to Twitter to praise her friend, giving fans an inside look into the award show as she shared pictures of her and Harry sat at their table.

She captioned the adorable selfies: "Moments before Album of the Year…"

In clips showing Album of the Year being announced, Lizzo can be seen being Harry's biggest fan and we just can't get enough!

