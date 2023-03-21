Harry Styles Connected K-Pop Royalty At His Love On Tour Show From BTS To Blackpink

21 March 2023

Harry Styles' Seoul concert saw a string of familiar faces in the crowd
Harry Styles' Seoul concert saw a string of familiar faces in the crowd. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Harry Styles brought together some of the biggest K-Pop stars at his Love On Tour concert in Seoul.

Harry Styles is the king of bringing people together through his vibrant and catchy music - and it’s no different when it comes to A-listers.

The former One Direction star has some huge fans in the form of some of the world’s biggest pop stars from Lizzo to Adele and Shania Twain, so it should come as no surprise that his visit to Seoul, South Korea saw an array of famous faces show up to watch his show.

Fans at the Love On Tour Seoul show were not only treated to Harry’s presence all night, but some of the biggest K-Pop stars around including members of BTS and Blackpink to name a few.

Pictures and videos of the superstars soon made the rounds online with fans in disbelief that they were sitting amongst some of their idols in the crowd.

Harry Styles was popular amongst K-Pop stars during his show in Seoul
Harry Styles was popular amongst K-Pop stars during his show in Seoul. Picture: Getty

BTS members Jungkook, Suga and V aka Taehyung could be seen dancing away throughout the night, whilst RM was also spotted walking out of the stadium with fellow rapper and bandmate Suga at one point.

Meanwhile, pop star Rosé from girlband Blackpink was seen having the time of her life at the show with her bandmate Jennie.

Rosé even sent fans into meltdown after she shared a backstage photo with Mr. Styles himself.

In a picture posing next to the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker that was posted to her Instagram Stories, Rosé penned: “Yay thank you Harry Styles for coming to Korea.”

More K-Pop stars were seen at the concert including Enhypen members Jay Jake, Sunghoon, and Ni-Ki, Monsta X’s Hyungwon, and Ateez’s Wooyoung.

What can we say, Harry is a popular guy!

