Harry Styles cleared up what happened with his One Direction selfie. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles has finally revealed what happened with *that* One Direction t-shirt selfie.

Harry Styles sent everyone into meltdown on Monday after sharing a picture in a One Direction t-shirt and it had us all questioning if we were really in 2023.

The ‘As It Was’ hitmaker shared a mirror selfie in the gym whilst wearing a vintage 1D t-shirt featuring the faces of his former bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

The t-shirt is from the boys’ ‘Up All Night’ tour which took place in 2012 - and Harry was quick to delete the snap shortly after it went up on his Instagram Stories.

However, it didn’t take long for fans to screenshot the photo and share it online and Harry has now explained exactly what happened.

Harry Styles went viral after posting a selfie in a One Direction t-shirt. Picture: Harry Styles/Instagram

Directioners had countless questions about the selfie after it was briefly posted - like, does this mean a reunion is happening? Is he trying to tell us all something?!

But the My Policeman actor set the record straight during his final ‘Love On Tour’ date at his sold-out concert at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Laughing off the ‘accidental’ selfie, Harry pretty much told the crowd that the picture was not an intentional post.

Harry Styles reveals his selfie wearing a One Direction shirt was posted to his Instagram story by accident. pic.twitter.com/DvEBts2bgt — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2023

Harry Styles' picture in a One Direction t-shirt sent fans into a frenzy. Picture: Alamy

He said while laughing: “Maybe, like some people you want to keep something to yourself.. and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story," and his New Zealand fans went wild.

It’s uncertain whether the photo was never intended to be seen by anyone, or if it was supposed to be a ‘close friends’ situation.

But either way, it'll definitely go down in history!

