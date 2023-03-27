Harry Styles And Emily Ratajkowski Filmed Kissing In Tokyo

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were seen kissing in Tokyo. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Two of the hottest people on the planet just decided to get together.

Months after his split from girlfriend of two years Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles has thrown himself into his single lifestyle.

Pop star Harry and model Emily Ratajkowski were spotted kissing in Tokyo, in a video obtained by Mail Online, with the pair seen dancing together before having a passionate make-out sesh against a car.

Niall Horan Addresses The Harry Styles Collab Rumours

The reactions from fans are as expected, with many joking it was the stars’ ‘evil twins’ who got together.

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were seen dancing together before kissing. Picture: Alamy

Harry Styles is single since his split from Olivia Wilde. Picture: Alamy

One fan hilariously tweeted: “Harry are you dating emily ratajkowski? it’s not really my business i’m only 14 and stuff but i have always thought that we were going to get married [sic].”

Another said: “This harry did not kissed emily that was edward his evil twin.”

Harry’s pal Lewis Capaldi even trolled his mate – who he hilariously kissed at the BRITs – by filming his reaction on TikTok along with his lyrics: “So here's to my beautiful life / That seems to leave me so unsatisfied.”

Harry and Emily haven’t yet commented on their kiss, but are both enjoying their single lives after going through breakups in 2022.

Me distracting the paps from filming harry making out with emily pic.twitter.com/LJxnrXBMwA — m 🐞 tech wiz (@scuffedvansrry) March 26, 2023

me seeing harry and emily openly making out on the streets of tokyo pic.twitter.com/nDfWCWIBHf — leah🦦 (@onlyangeleah) March 26, 2023

In November, Harry and Olivia ended their relationship after nearly two years of dating after having met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and he starred in opposite Florence Pugh.

Earlier in the year Emily filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who she has a two-year-old son with.

me if i was in that street whilst harry styles and emily ratajkowski ate each others faces like that pic.twitter.com/4lLrHGRWT8 — shauna (@wednesdaysadums) March 26, 2023

this harry did not kissed emily that was edward his evil twin pic.twitter.com/prTbnxe1cn — ًً (@pinkrrry) March 26, 2023

harry are you dating emily ratajkowski? it’s not really my business i’m only 14 and stuff but i have always thought that we were going to get married — olivia 🛰️ (@ceilingsrry) March 26, 2023

She was recently linked to comedian Pete Davidson after they were seen hanging out together at the start of 2023, but it seemed to be a brief fling.

Meanwhile, Harry sparked romance rumours with ex Kendall Jenner all over again at the end of last year, after it was reported he was leaning on his close friends following his split from Olivia.

