Harry Styles' Fans Divided Over 'Harry's Wall' In Holmes Chapel Being Fenced Off

3 September 2024, 16:38 | Updated: 3 September 2024, 17:26

Here's why the wall has been 'fenced off'
Picture: Getty/Twitter via @ENSTØVER

By Abbie Reynolds

A famous wall in Harry Styles' home town has been fenced off after years of his fans writing messages all over it, here's why.

Harry Styles grew up in a quaint village in Cheshire called Holmes Chapel, and since his success on X Factor, and his time in One Direction, and his solo career it has become a hotspot for his fans, or Harries as they are better known.

While Harry, who has been spotted around London a lot recently, hasn't been known to have visited Holmes Chapel in while his fans have been there in overwhelming numbers to the point that locals have now put on a Harry Styles tour, hosted by fans.

One spot on the tour, and one spot known well amongst Harry's fans, is a wall on the railway bridge Twemlow Viaduct. It's supposedly where Harry had his first kiss and has been dubbed 'Harry's Wall'.

But 11 years after Harry wrote his name on the wall, it has been fenced off by Network Rail.

Twemlow Viaduct at Holmes Chapel is over 183 years old
Picture: Alamy

Harry fans who are yet to have made the journey to 'Harry's Wall' don't fret as in the fencing off of the wall a new place to share your admiration has been created.

A green fence by the wall has become the new 'Harry Styles tribute wall', as they've added blank panels designed to withstand the elements and any messaged left by fans. Some fans have already added their messages on these blank panels.

The new wall has been set in place as concerns grew over the long-term preservation of the 183-year-old Grade II listed structure. This way fans can still visit and leave their mark while the bridge keeps its historic status.

Some fans are not happy with this change with one saying on X that "it looks like a school play ground". Another said: "It's actually sad that a fence has been put up around Harry's wall like... I'm so glad my message isn't written on that wall I can't lie."

Another wrote: "Bruh, that was my dream to write on there." However some understand the purpose, as one commented: "It's to prevent damage. It's a listed structure and part of a working train line."

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer grew up in Holmes Chapel
Picture: Getty

Also, one fan wrote on X that the original wall isn't actually covered, they said: "We were there when the guys put the fence up, he said you’re still allowed to write on the wall Harry wrote on.

"They just don’t want people to write on the other walls further down the bridge. The fence is placed after “Harry’wall”, and only blocks you from going further down."

We'll have to go and find out!

