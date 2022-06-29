The Ultimate 'Harry's House' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Album?

Are you the ultimate 'Harry's House' fan? Picture: Shutterstock

By Capital FM

How well do you know 'Harry's House'? It's time to find out...

Harry Styles has undeniably dominated music in 2022 with the long-awaited arrival of his third studio album 'Harry's House'.

Now that the record of the summer has been with us now for over a month, we think it's time to test our knowledge and see how well we know the album!

From the lyrics and inspiration behind 'Harry's House' to what the One Direction star has said about the record – find out how well you know HS3...

