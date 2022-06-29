The Ultimate 'Harry's House' Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Album?

29 June 2022, 16:47 | Updated: 29 June 2022, 16:51

Are you the ultimate 'Harry's House' fan?
Are you the ultimate 'Harry's House' fan? Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

How well do you know 'Harry's House'? It's time to find out...

Harry Styles has undeniably dominated music in 2022 with the long-awaited arrival of his third studio album 'Harry's House'.

Now that the record of the summer has been with us now for over a month, we think it's time to test our knowledge and see how well we know the album!

Every Harry Styles Film Coming Out In 2022

From the lyrics and inspiration behind 'Harry's House' to what the One Direction star has said about the record – find out how well you know HS3...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

